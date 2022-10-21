The cast of the Charleston Light Opera Guild's "The Music Man," opening at the Clay Center Friday, Oct. 28, include, from left, Rudi Arrowood as Marian the Librarian, Cameron Vance as Professor Harold Hill, and Austin A. Thomas as Marcellus Washburn. Courtesy photo by Brian Marrs
Meredith Willson’s "The Music Man" opened on Broadway in 1957 to an audience caught by delighted surprise at the irresistible charm and rousing sentimentality created by the small-town River City, Iowans of 1912.
The razzle dazzle of Willson’s music caused an Opening Night audience to break out spontaneously into applause. (The appeal of the charlatan Harold Hill and his rap-style song, "Trouble," is just as strong today as in the 1950s.)
"The Music Man," a co-production of the Charleston Light Opera Guild and the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, will play the Clay Center's Maier Performance Hall on Oct. 28 and 29 and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Clay Center box office or www.theclaycenter.org or by calling 304-561-3570.
The show is sponsored by Ed and Susan Maier and CAMC, with support from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The original production of "The Music Man" starred Robert Preston and Barbara Cook and featured a book, music and lyrics by Willson and story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. It garnered eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the cast album won the Grammy for Broadway Musical Score. A 1962 film starring Robert Preston and Shirley Jones followed, winning an Academy Award for Best Score.
Featuring classic songs such as "Till There Was You;" "Gary, Indiana;" "Lida Rose;" "Good Night, My Someone;" "Pick-A-Little, Talk-A-Little;" "Shipoopi;" and "76 Trombones," the show is an all-American salute to music, romance, and fast-talking flim-flam. Numerous revivals, international productions, tours, a 2000 Broadway production with Craig Bierko and Rebecca Luker, and a 2003 made-for-television film with Matthew Broderick and Kristin Chenoweth have followed. A current revival, starring Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian, is playing on Broadway through the end of the year.
The Charleston Light Opera Guild has presented the show four times previously. The CLOG revival was in 2003, and it was the first community production mounted at the Clay Center.
The 2022 Charleston Light Opera Guild cast is led by Cameron Vance as Harold Hill and Rudi Arrowood as Marion Paroo, with Austin A. Thomas as Marcellus Washburn; Clint Thomas as Mayor Shinn; Su Voycik-Meredith as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn; Barbara Tabor-Utt as Mrs. Paroo; Garrett Hughes as Winthrop Paroo; Olivia Hayes as Zaneeta Shinn; Lucia Lipton as Gracie Shinn; Landon Hughes as Tommy Djilas; Marleigh Adkins as Amaryllis; Eric B. Hudnall as Charlie Cowell; Mark Felton, Jamison Miller, Seth Skiles, and Gavin Samuel as the Barbershop Quartet; Katherine Hill Calloway, Kara Duncan, Julie Miller, and Elizabeth Cary Brown as the Del Sarte Ladies; Jim Damron as the Constable; and Marc D. Golden as the Conductor. The singing, dancing ensemble consists of Olivia Akins, Aiden Bowen, Ted Brightwell, Helen Calloway, Adalynn Calvert, AnneMarie Carr, London Donahoe, Andrea Elkins, Olivia Hayhurst, Emily Hoosier, Amy Hughes, Rosalie Kullen, Beau LeMaster, Toni M. Pilato, Jonathan Raines, Gabriel Rashid, Maddi Simmons, Karis Sutherland, Emily Swingle, and Mallory Szerokman.
Nina Denton Pasinetti is directing "The Music Man." John Marshall is musical director, David Patrick is accompanist, Thomas P. Pasinetti is technical director, and Shakira Martin is dance assistant.
"The Music Man" features elaborate sets and costumes, with a 17-piece orchestra performing the score.