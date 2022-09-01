Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

tmm

The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct an additional evening of dancing, singing and reading auditions on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for its fall production of Meredith Willson's "The Music Man."

Auditions will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Light Opera Guild's theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston's West Side.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you