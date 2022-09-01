The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct an additional evening of dancing, singing and reading auditions on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for its fall production of Meredith Willson's "The Music Man."
Auditions will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Light Opera Guild's theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston's West Side.
Especially being sought for roles are boys ages 9 to 13; male singers for the barbershop quartet; male and female dancers ages 15 to adult, particularly those with ballet training -- gymnastics is a benefit; ensemble singers, and featured roles. All roles are still open for the production.
Singers should have a prepared selection to perform, and they should provide sheet music for the accompanist if the number is not from "The Music Man."
Those auditioning for dance ensemble should dress to dance.
Rehearsals will get underway on Friday, Sept. 9, at the CLOG theater.
"The Music Man" will be presented in the Maier Performance Hall of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on Oct. 28 and 29 and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. and on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. School day performances will be held on select mornings between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, as well.
For additional information, call the CLOG director at 304-545-6945.