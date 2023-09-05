The musical is based on the adaptation created for Broadway in 2013, featuring a score by Rodgers and Hammerstein that includes “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful,” “A Lovely Night” and more, with an updated script by Douglas Carter Beane.
Additionally, the Alban Arts Center at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans will feature the opening weekend of its stage production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” this week and auditions for “Clue” next weekend.
“Mary Poppins Jr.” will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, with a 7 p.m. performance Saturday, Sept. 9, and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. It will also be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16 and 2 p.m. Sept. 17.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children ages 12 and younger. They can be ordered in advance via www.onthestage.tickets.
The Alban will also host auditions next week for its November production of “Clue,” a stage version derived from the murder mystery board game and 1985 motion picture.
Auditions will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Alban Arts Academy, 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
Actors ages 18 and older of all experience levels who possess strong comic timing are encouraged to audition, particularly actors from underrepresented backgrounds.
Those auditioning will read pre-selected scenes from the script and should anticipate staying for the entire, two-hour audition time during the day they attend.
Registration for “Clue” auditions is available at forms.gle/r5vC9NPbjQXyANYt7 or by visiting the Alban Arts Academy page on Facebook or www.albanartscenter.com.
“Clue” will be performed Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19 at the Alban Arts Center.