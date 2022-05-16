The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present "Footloose" Aug. 5-7 and 12-14 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theatre, with auditions for the musical happening this weekend and next.
A stage adaption of the original Dean Pitchford 1984 screenplay that starred Kevin Bacon, "Footloose" contains songs from its Oscar-nominated top 50 score with new numbers added for the stage version. The original screenplay had music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. The stage adaptation by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie features additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman. The score contains "Footloose," "The Girl Gets Around," "Somebody’s Eyes," "I Can’t Stand Still," "Holding Out for a Hero," "I’m Free," "Let’s Hear It For the Boy," "Mamma Says," and "Almost Paradise."
"Footloose" tells the story of a teenager’s adventure in a new town. Ren McCormick and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town and realize it’s quite different than the city life to which they are accustomed. The town has banned dancing. With the help of his new-found friends, Ariel and Willard, Ren convinces the reverend and town to let kids dance. Through doing so, Ren reveals some of the town’s unhealed wounds which helps everyone have understanding and acceptance of who they are.
Roles are available for ages 15 and older and include:
• Ren McCormick: tenor; fun, quick-witted, outgoing; energetic; has a crush on Ariel; must dance
• The Rev. Shaw Moore: baritone; religious leader who imposed the ban on dancing
• Vi Moore: mezzo; the reverend’s wife and Ariel’s mother
• Ariel Moore: mezzo belt; rebellious daughter of the reverend; strong-willed; must dance
• Willard Hewitt: tenor; country boy; loves his mama; Ren’s friend; comedic; sings and dances
• Ethel McCormick: mezzo; Ren’s mother; strong-willed and outspoken single parent
• Rusty: soprano; Ariel’s friend; comedic; sings and dances
• Chuck Cranston: tenor; Ariel’s motorcycle-riding boyfriend; doesn’t like Ren; local “bad boy”
• Wendy Jo: mezzo; one of Ariel’s friends
• Urleen: soprano; one of Ariel’s friends; smart one of the group
• Lyle: tenor; one of Chuck’s friends
• Travis: tenor; one of Chuck’s friends
• Bickle and Jeter: tenors; two of Willard’s friends
• Garvin: baritone; one of Willard’s friends
• Lulu Warnicker: speaking role, Ren’s aunt who is married to Wes
• Wes Warnicker: speaking role, Ren’s uncle
• Roger Dunbar: speaking role; coach of local high school
• Eleanor Dunbar: speaking role; wife of the coach
• Principal Harry Clark: speaking role; principal of Bomont High School
• Betty Blast: speaking role; worker at local diner; comedic character; roller skates
• Cowboy Bob: speaking role; wears cowboy attire and considers himself the only "real man" in the room
• Cop/Country Fiddler: speaking role; town’s cop
• Irene and her Country Kickers: featured mezzo lead of band
• Singers and Dancers: Portray high school-age students; adult townsfolk (those cast in adult speaking roles may double as singing townsfolk).
Singing and reading auditions will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, and Saturday, May 28. Those auditioning should prepare a musical number to perform and bring a copy of the sheet music for the accompanist. Scripts will be provided.
Dance auditions will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Those auditioning should dress to dance; combinations will be taught during the audition.
All auditions will take place at the CLOG theater/workshop at 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston's West Side. COVID-19 vaccinations are required, and proof-of-vaccination cards must be presented at the auditions.
Nina Denton Pasinetti will direct the production. Gail Kennedy is the musical director and Mary Ellen Logsdon is the accompanist.