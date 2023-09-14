Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present "Elf the Musical" at the Norman L. Fagan Theater at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston for five performances between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23.

Auditions for the holiday musical will take place at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston's West Side.

