The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present "Elf the Musical" at the Norman L. Fagan Theater at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston for five performances between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23.
Auditions for the holiday musical will take place at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston's West Side.
Singing and reading auditions will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, for the role of Michael (plays age 12) and actors/singers ages 15 and older. Those auditioning should prepare a musical selection to sing and bring printed sheet music for the accompanist, if the number is not from "Elf the Musical." Scripts will be provided for the reading auditions.
Dance auditions, for ages 15 and older, will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Dance combinations will be taught, so those auditioning should dress to dance.
Available roles/character breakdowns for "Elf the Musical" include:
• Santa Claus: A character performer who can play an older (and somewhat cranky) man while trying hard to keep his holiday spirit. He also narrates the show, and some movement is required. Baritone (Bb2-E4)
• Buddy: The perfect elf; good-natured, happy all the time, discovers he's human. This is a good role for a young man who is an excellent actor, good singer and has movement skills, energy and comic timing. He should be taller than the other elves (who will be played by humans). Tenor (Bb2-A4)
• Walter Hobbs: Buddy's real father, who is focused on his job and not his family; can be stern and unemotional, but ultimately recommits to his family. Sought is a strong actor with authoritative presence, yet who can show a softer side. Movement skills are a plus. High baritone/tenor (A2-G4)
• Deb: Walter's secretary, who must keep Walter and the office happy; shares her positive attitude with all; character actress with an excellent belt. Must move well. Alto (C4-C5)
• Emily Hobbs: Walter's devoted wife who would prefer her husband to spend more time at home; excellent mother and problem solver; good actress and singer who conveys sense of maturity and warmth. Must have a strong belt up to a C. Alto (F3-D5)
• Michael Hobbs: Smarter-than-average 12-year-old son of Walter and Emily; he befriends his new adult brother. A solid, young actor and singer with an unchanged voice up to E. Some movement skills are required. F3-E5
• Jovie: Works as a store elf at Macy's but doesn't exude the Christmas spirit. She is cynical and a bit tough around the edges and is adored by Buddy. The character needs a strong singing voice with a belt up to a D flat. Movement skills are required (including on roller blades). Tap dancing skills are a plus. Age range is 20s-30s. Mezzo soprano/alto (G3-D5)
• Mr. Greenway: A cranky businessman and a big boss with a commanding presence. Tenor (to A5)
• Ensemble: Featured roles plus New Yorkers, Macy employees, business people, joggers, carolers, parents; and singer/dancers to play elves and others. Tap dance skills are a plus.
"Elf the Musical" is based on the 2003 motion picture starring Will Ferrell and James Caan. It ran on Broadway during the holiday seasons of 2010-11 and 2012-13 and at the Madison Square Garden Theater in 2017.
For additional information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org or contact the show's director, Nina Denton Pasinetti, at 304-545-6945.