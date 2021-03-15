The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions next week for its performances of "Putting It Together," a revue of Stephen Sondheim songs, to be presented outdoors in June at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.
Auditions are scheduled for Monday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 23, from 7 to 10:15 p.m. each evening at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave., on Charleston's West Side.
To maintain social distancing and other safety protocols, those trying out must pre-register on the Guild website to reserve a 15-minute audition slot. Only those pre-registered will be allowed to audition; no walk-ins will be permitted.
Those auditioning should plan on arriving 15 minutes prior to their designated audition time slot, wear a mask, and be prepared for temperature checks at the door. They should remain in their vehicles until notified by phone/text to enter the building. The audition entrance will be the front door on Tennessee Avenue and audition exit will be the stage door on Roane Street.
Auditions will consist of singing a prepared selection and a short acting exercise. Pasinetti, who will direct the production, along with David Patrick, the show’s musical director, request auditioners sing a prepared selection from any Sondheim musical and bring a copy of the music for the accompanist.
If callbacks are needed, they will take place on Thursday, March 25.
Available “Putting It Together” roles and descriptions include:
• MAN 1: Party host. Rich. Hard-working. Pompous. Big brother type to Man 2. Outwardly perfect. Emotionally absent and tired of his equally absent wife. 40s-50s age. Vocal range (F3-F5).
• WOMAN 1: Party hostess. Rich. Outwardly happy and truthfully miserable with her marriage. Regal and proper, yet shallow and depressed. Yearns to be a mother. 40s-50s age. Vocal range (D3-G5).
• MAN 2: Not as confident as Man 1 with whom he possesses a younger brother-type relationship. Cerebral and calculated with charm. Enjoys being a bachelor but may want to be married someday. 25-35 age. Vocal range (G3-A5).
• WOMAN 2: A maid who eventually becomes a party guest. Winsome and sexy with good movement skills. She routinely acts out because of her loneliness. 20s-30s age. Vocal range (F3-G5).
• MAN 3: The uninvited party guest. Awkwardly honest with people he doesn’t know and serves lots of unwarranted commentary. Kooky and mischievous. 30s-45 age. Vocal range (G3-F5).
Eight performances of “Putting It Together” are scheduled for June 17-20 and June 24-27 at the new Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden at the Clay Center. Along with other safety protocols, seating will be limited for each performance.
For further information, including full audition details and forms, tickets, and social distancing protocols, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org or visit CLOG's Facebook page.