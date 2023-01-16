The Charleston Light Opera Guild will have auditions for its spring production “Kinky Boots” next week.
All of the audition sessions will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Guild’s West Side theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston.
Auditions for singers will be held on Monday, Jan. 23. Those auditioning should prepare a musical selection and bring a copy of their music (if not from “Kinky Boots”) for the accompanist. Pop songs or numbers from “Kinky Boots” are preferred.
Reading auditions will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Scripts will be provided.
Dance auditions will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Those auditioning should dress for dance; combinations will be taught.
Callback auditions may be held on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Available roles for “Kinky Boots” are as follows:
- Charlie Price: Male, plays age 25-40s; tenor (C3-B4); likeable leading man character with the ability to move well; needs a strong rock voice and acting chops.
- Lola/Simon: Male, plays age 30s-40s; tenor (E3-B4); physically challenging role with needed dance skills and star presence; must feel comfortable wearing clothes from glam and glitz as a drag performer to boxing trunks; needs a strong voice with blues and gospel tinges; role created for black actor/singer.
- Don: Male, stage age 20s-50s; baritone (A2-F4); Lola’s nemesis; burly and hyper-masculine factory worker.
- Nicola: Female, stage age 20-30s; mezzo-soprano (E3-F#5); Charlie’s long-term, sophisticated girlfriend; a social climber; needs a good pop voice.
- Lauren: Female, stage age 20-30s; mezzo-soprano (Bb3-F#5); quirky and attractive, non-glamorous gal who works in the shoe factory; must have comedic sense.
- The Angels: Six males who perform in drag; various vocal ranges; singers who dance; big personalities.
- Pat: Female, stage age 20-40s; vocal range Bb3-F#5; officious office manager.
- Trish: Female, stage age 20s-40s; vocal range Bb3-D5; factory worker with husband and children.
- George: Male, stage age 30-50s; vocal range G#2-D4; reserved factory manager.
- Mr. Price: Male, stage age 50-80; vocal range G2-F4; Charlie’s father.
- Simon Sr.: Male; Lola’s father with an unforgiving anger; black actor.
- Harry: Male, stage age 25-40; vocal range F#3-F#4; Charlie’s contemporary and his opposite; successful and confident.
- Richard Bailey: Male, stage age 30-50; Nicola’s boss; attractive and successful.
- Young Charlie: Male, stage age 9-12; tenor (D5-G4); quiet and reflective boy.
- Young Lola/Simon: Male, stage age 9-12; vocal range G3-D5; Lola as a young boy who knows himself.
- Male and Female Ensemble: All vocal ranges with stage ages 20s-50s; pop rock singers who play factory workers, pub patrons, and others.
“Kinky Boots” will be presented April 21-23 and April 28-30 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
For more information regarding the production, roles and audition requirements, and other CLOG musicals scheduled for 2023, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.