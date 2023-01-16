Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Light Opera Guild will have auditions for its spring production “Kinky Boots” next week.

All of the audition sessions will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Guild’s West Side theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston.

