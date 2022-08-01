Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Will Manahan portrays Ren and Emma Alley is Ariel in the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s August performances of “Footloose.”

 Brian Marrs | Courtesy photo

The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical “Footloose” Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 5-6 and 12-13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Aug. 7 and 14, at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theater.

A stage adaption of the original Dean Pitchford 1984 screenplay that starred Kevin Bacon, “Footloose” jams to the rhythms of its Oscar-nominated top 50 score to which new songs have been added. The stage adaptation by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie features additional musical numbers by Eric Carman, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.

