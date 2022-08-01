The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical “Footloose” Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 5-6 and 12-13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Aug. 7 and 14, at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theater.
A stage adaption of the original Dean Pitchford 1984 screenplay that starred Kevin Bacon, “Footloose” jams to the rhythms of its Oscar-nominated top 50 score to which new songs have been added. The stage adaptation by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie features additional musical numbers by Eric Carman, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.
The cast is led by Will Manahan as Ren McCormack; Emma Alley as Ariel Moore; Tim Whitener as the Rev. Shaw Moore; Toni M. Pilato as Vi Moore; Lindsey Duvall as Ethel McCormack; Kaylee Burdette as Rusty; A.J. Lester as Willard Hewitt; Andrew Edwards as Chuck Cranston; Dylan Carpenter as Cowboy Bob, Bickle and Lyle; Landon George as Jeter and Travis; Caroline McLaury as Wendy Jo; and Alexa Sekercak as Urleen. Additional featured teenage singers/dancers and adult townspeople are Andrew Adkins, Reba Burgess, Andrea Cremeans, Zoe Dorst, Bethany Garris, Olivia Hayes, Heather Hicks, Eric B. Hudnall, Marsha Isaacs, Bella Lucas, Kent C. McMillion, Marie McComas, Hannah O’Brien, Jonathan Raines, and Mark Worlledge. The production is directed and choreographed by Nina Denton Pasinetti. The musical director is Gail Kennedy, the accompanist is Mary Ellen Logsdon, and the technical director is Thomas P. Pasinetti.
“Footloose” is sponsored by Alex and Betty Schoenbaum Family Foundation, Jackson and Kelly PLLC, and Jefferds Corporation. Tickets are available for $25 and $30 online at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.