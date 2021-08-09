The West Side-based Charleston Light Opera Guild will present a free, outdoor musical revue, “Ring of Fire, The Music of Johnny Cash,” on Haddad Riverfront Park’s Schoenbaum Stage on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in downtown Charleston on two evenings this weekend.
Addressing themes of love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption and home and family, “Ring of Fire” is sourced from Cash’s iconic songbook and his life history. More than two dozen of Cash’s hit songs, including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Jackson,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and the title song, are woven into a portrait of The Man in Black on stage.
Though the singer himself is never impersonated in the production, the life story of Cash is told through the music he sang or wrote by a cast of eight singer/actors: Meredith Aliff, Beth Winkler Bowden, Sara Golden, Dominick Gray, Jackson Johnson, Gary Lanham, Toni M. Pilato and Joel Ramsey, accompanied by an eight-member combo.
Nina Denton Pasinetti is director/choreographer, John Marshall is musical director, John Patrick is pianist and Thomas P. Pasinetti is technical director.
To be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 15, the musical is sponsored by the City of Charleston, the Alex and Betty Schoenbaum Family Foundation and Charles and the Mary-Fayne Glotfelty Foundation.
Call 304-545-6945 for more information.
CLOG has also announced it will return to indoor performances this fall with “Elf the Musical,” scheduled for late October and early November at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston.