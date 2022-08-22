Pictured from left are the Charleston Light Opera Guild's "Putting It Together" Musical Director David Patrick and cast members Cedrick Farmer, Jacob Fleck, Rudi Arrowood, Chris Terpening, and Christa Navy. Photo courtesy CLOG
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Charleston Light Opera Guild will present a free performance of Stephen Sondheim's "Putting It Together" at City Center on Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.
Late composer Sondheim has been praised for having “reinvented the American musical.” The "Putting It Together" revue contains songs from 13 Sondheim shows. The plot centers around five characters who are gathered at an all-night after-party following a social event. They share thoughts, desires, and disappointments in dialogue and song.
Rudi Arrowood, Cedrick Farmer, Jacob Fleck, Christa Navy, and Chris Terpening are the cast members, with accompaniment by pianists David and John Patrick. The production is directed by Nina Denton Pasinetti. David Patrick will provide musical direction.
CLOG originally presented "Putting It Together" in the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences' Outdoor Sculpture Garden in the summer of 2021, with encore performances in Clendenin and other venues.
Saturday's program lasts approximately one hour and 45 minutes. Audience members should bring chairs for seating at the plaza adjacent to Summers Street in Charleston.
'The Music Man' auditions
Dancers ages 15 and older, particularly those trained in ballet and musical theatre styles, and actors ranging from children to adults, are being sought for the cast of the Charleston Light Opera Guild's fall 2022 production of Meredith Willson's "The Music Man."
Co-produced with the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, "The Music Man" will be presented in the center's Maier Performance Hall on Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 4-6.
Auditions for the production will be conducted over three days next week of August at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston's West Side.
Auditions for singing roles will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. for ages 8 to 14 and 7:30 p.m. for ages 15 and older. Those auditioning should prepare a selection to sing and bring sheet music for the accompanist if the song is not from "The Music Man" score.
Reading auditions will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Auditions for the children's roles of Winthrop and Amaryllis will begin at 6 p.m. Other auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. Scripts will be provided.
Dance auditions will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Auditions for ages 8 to 14 will start at 6 p.m. and for ages 15 and older at 7:30 p.m. Those auditioning should dress for dance; combinations will be taught.