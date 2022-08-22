Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pictured from left are the Charleston Light Opera Guild's "Putting It Together" Musical Director David Patrick and cast members Cedrick Farmer, Jacob Fleck, Rudi Arrowood, Chris Terpening, and Christa Navy. Photo courtesy CLOG

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Charleston Light Opera Guild will present a free performance of Stephen Sondheim's "Putting It Together" at City Center on Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.

Late composer Sondheim has been praised for having “reinvented the American musical.” The "Putting It Together" revue contains songs from 13 Sondheim shows. The plot centers around five characters who are gathered at an all-night after-party following a social event. They share thoughts, desires, and disappointments in dialogue and song.

