The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present its second summer show of 2021, “Ring of Fire,” in downtown Charleston in mid-August.
Derived from the songbook of Johnny Cash, “Ring of Fire” is a musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption and home and family. More than two dozen classic hits — including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and the title song — are woven into a portrait of The Man in Black.
Through sponsorships from the City of Charleston, the Alex and Betty Schoenbaum Family Foundation and the Charles and Mary-Fayne Glotfelty Foundation, CLOG will present “Ring of Fire,” at no charge to audience members, at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 15.
Auditions
“Ring of Fire” auditions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27; 7 p.m. Friday, May 28; and 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston’s West Side.
Auditions require pre-registration on the CLOG webpage, charlestonlightoperaguild.org. Only those pre-registered will be permitted to audition; no walk-in auditions will be allowed.
Protocols for returning to stage will be on the Guild webpage, plus a COVID-19 agreement form that should be printed, signed and brought to auditions. Temperature checks will be taken at the door and all those auditioning are asked to wear a mask. The entrance for auditions will be on Tennessee Avenue and exits will be at the stage door on Roane Street.
Auditions will consist of singing a prepared selection (a Johnny Cash song might be a benefit) and a cold reading of narrative from the show. Auditioners must bring sheet music for the accompanist. Reading material will be provided.
Roles are available for four female and four male singers of varied ages (18-50s) and vocal ranges.
The production also features string instrumentalists; any singer who plays a stringed instrument should demonstrate that ability.
Nina Denton Pasinetti is the director, John Marshall is the musical director and John Patrick is the accompanist for “Ring of Fire.”
Call Pasinetti at 304-545-6945 for more information or visit the website.
‘Putting It Together’
CLOG will also present “Putting It Together,” a Stephen Sondheim revue, in June at the outdoor Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston.
“Putting It Together” tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 5, at the Clay Center box office; they can be ordered by calling 304-561-3570 or at www.theclaycenter.org.
All tickets are $20 with general seating in the outdoor garden. Show times are 8 p.m. June 17-20 and 24-27.
Health protocols of mask wearing and spaced seating will be observed. Seating starts a half-hour prior to each show. (Seating in pods of two and four should be purchased at the same time.)
“Putting It Together” features the songs of lyricist/composer Stephen Sondheim from 13 of his musical theater productions. The cast consists of Rudi Arrowood, Chris Terpening, Christa Navy, Cedrick Farmer and Jacob Fleck. All cast and company members have received the COVID-19 vaccine.