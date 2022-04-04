The morning Palm Sunday service at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church on April 10 will pay a special tribute to the late Charleston composer Mark Scarpelli by reprising one of his exclusive Easter season musical works for the church.
Scarpelli, 67, died on March 12, following an extended bout with cancer. In 2015, he was commissioned to compose a special Palm Sunday arrangement, “Palm Passion Experience,” scored for choir, harp, organ, and tympani, for CLUMC. “Palm Passion Experience” is a cantata based on passages from the gospels of Mark that recounts the story leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion.
CLUMC harpist Mark Martin explained last week how the returning cantata originated. “About eight years ago, I found myself in the Bob Evans with then-Pastor Gary Nelson,” the South Charleston native recounted, “talking about ways I could add value to our music program. One of the ideas was to commission a new work that would feature the harp and our choir. As you know, the churches have long been the source for much of the musical repertoire, and I saw an opportunity to follow that tradition.
“By the time the server brought our apple pie, we had decided to embark on this journey. Gary went off to work with the board to secure the funds and start pulling text from the Gospels to be used as the libretto. My task was to go off and find a composer. For me, there was only one candidate and that was Mark Scarpelli. I was thrilled when he agreed to take the project on.
“For the next few months, I would hand the texts from Gary to Mark, who would then send me the score. I was the ‘file holder’ and would be the one to generate the final copies. I was also the one that would edit the harp part, because writing for harp is a bit of a challenge for most composers. It is an odd instrument with specific limitations,” Martin said.
“But there was nothing for me to do. Mark’s writing is natural, organic and a joy to play. I don’t remember much about that first performance. I was so focused on the playing. We reprised the piece the following year, and it was at that point I realized just how special the work is.
“Then, several months ago, Justin Valleau mentioned that he wanted to mount the production again. And as we rehearse, I realize our new role as ‘stewards’ of the work and our job is to see it live on,” Martin said.
“Most of this started with Mark Martin,” Music and Chancel Choir Director Justin Valleau said. “He kind of adopted us as his home church, probably around 2014. He’s a professional harpist and an amazing musician. We’re absolutely blessed to have him as part of our congregation.
“He came to me in 2015 and said he wanted to commission a piece. Mark Scarpelli agreed to do it, to write an original piece specifically for Cross Lanes United Methodist that features the harp and pipe organ. It kind of took the strength we had chorally and musically at the time and synthesized it into a piece we played on Palm Sunday in 2015,” Valleau said.
“As we moved forward, we try not to do the same piece every year, but we were revisiting it,” he said. “This will also be the third anniversary of when we had to shut down [the church] for the pandemic. In planning this, I knew Mark (Scarpelli) was struggling with his health and Mark Martin was able to be here for the Easter season. It had been a while since we’d done the piece, and I decided it was time to perform the piece again. At the time, I had no idea Mark was going to be passing.”
Valleau said the church choir of approximately 12 and the accompanying musicians began rehearsals on “Palm Passion Experience” shortly after Christmas. “Then, when we got news of Mark had passed,” he said, “we knew this was an opportunity to provide a fitting tribute — or at least a thank you — for his service to the community and make sure people had an opportunity to come, see, experience, and be a part of it.
“Words can’t really express the scope of of his loss to the community,” Valleau said of Scarpelli. “Mark had such an impact on the entire community in terms of what he wrote, what he did, what he performed. To see a talent like his stay in Charleston, that’s a rarity. We’ve been blessed with having a lot of writing and musical talent in the Charleston area, but most of them have moved elsewhere. He stayed and helped grow the arts here. I love doing his piece,” Valleau said.
The Palm Sunday service will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. To reach the church for more information about Easter and regular services, call 304-776-3081 or go to crosslanesumc.org.