Coal River Group President Kris Radford has announced the CRG Board of Directors has added three new members to its ranks.
The newly selected board members for the Tornado-headquartered, nonprofit organization are:
• Justin Hunt, who began his association with the Coal River Group as a college intern in 2016. Upon college graduation, Hunt was hired by the Coal River Group as a grant manager for the grant-based remediation program. He accepted a position recently as project manager for Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
• Jeff Petry, a Civil Engineer with E.L. Robinson Engineering. An Ashford resident, Petry has been a lifelong kayaker, owned and operated a Kayak Rental service and has been involved in the Big Coal River Branch of the Coal River Group for 10 years.
• David Lester of St. Albans is a retired lieutenant colonel of the West Virginia National Guard. Lester served for 32 years in the U.S. Air Force. He is a national account executive for DuPont.
The three, new members will join the Coal River Group's existing nine-member board of directors.
The Coal River Group is a river restoration and tourism development leader for the nearly 900-square-mile Coal River Watershed. It has obtained a grant from the Benedum Foundation to assist its efforts to complete a transition for the future.
The Coal River Group has also announced that it has received a major new grant from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation that is dedicated to helping the organization transition to the future.
Formed in 2004, the Coal River Group has grown by providing innovative ideas and programs that have resulted in major positive changes to the three major rivers located in the watershed: the Big Coal River, the Little Coal River, and the Coal River.
The Coal River Group is volunteer staffed. More information is available at