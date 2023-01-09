The Coal River Group has set several important new tourism growth goals for 2023. We must do a better job to welcome thousands of new tourists to our 851-square-mile Coal River Regional Tourism Region.
Here’s a few of our most important short-term goals:
#1. We are tying to get a location overlooking the Forks of Coal and the bridges to mount a live camera. The video would be shared to the public via the CRG website, www.coalrivergroup.com, and, hopefully, we can project views on a large-screen TV in the new West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Forks of Coal Visitors Center.
It just takes funds which we are attempting to raise at this time. Please donate!
#2. The river cities in West Virginia should be thankful for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection investments in new river docks; expansive, new parking; and well-designed improvement projects to boat launch ramps.
St. Albans has benefited greatly by the improvements to its Kanawha River facilities. Now, the WVDNR needs to upgrade the St. Albans Coal River kayak and paddle boat facilities at the Gateway Shopping Center. The 105-foot ramp needs upgrades badly. The launch and takeout ramp serves over 4,000 paddlers every year and that number grows each year. The annual Tour De Coal event brings over 2,000 paddlers to the community ramp in just one day and grows every year.
What’s needed? Number one priority is that the entry launch area along the river needs to be expanded greatly on all sides to provide safe transitions for the much larger fishing kayaks and to provide a new docking facility for all boats along the river downstream. A walkway should be added along the downstream section to accommodate docked motor boats at this location.
In addition, improvements should be made to the steep banks to provide handicap access and observation locations for visitors. The site has inherent issues with drainage which causes siltation to occur that creates stream bank erosion.
The Coal River is one of the state’s most heavily used motorboat rivers. That is a fact! The motorboat traffic is by far the largest in the state for the first three miles from the Kanawha to the curve at Indian Creek. Help us bring more WVDNR improvements to this river section.
#3. We must get more attention and action toward the goal of cleaning up and removing the 10, long-condemned homes along the entry to Coal River Road. I saw a long list of homes being advertised for demolition this week in the paper, but only one of these was in our end of the county on Coal River.
I’m working hard to get our Coal River region ready for a huge influx of tourists this spring. Let’s all work together to improve Coal Road all the way to the Lincoln County line (the road from the Smith Creek Bridge to the Lincoln County line is dangerous and totally un-passable safely.)