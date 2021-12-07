The Tornado-based Coal River Group nonprofit organization has started "River Wrenches," a free, river-and-surroundings cleanup tool-lending program for its volunteers.
Volunteers can avail themselves of tools such as battery-powered winches, chainsaws, a wide variety of hand tools, aluminum boats and 2.5-horsepower jet motors for towing tire-laden boats, and stream-bank dollies and trailers for water cleanup purposes.
"We only ask volunteers to check in, sign a limit of liability waiver and return the tools each Thursday after checking out the tools on the previous Friday," CRG Chairman Bill Currey explained in a release. A credit card-based security deposit will be required for the most expensive equipment, he noted.
Currey announced the "River Wrenches" program during a Dec. 6 tour of the CRG tool room and supply center at its headquarters at Meadowood Park in Tornado.
"The program has been funded by a combination of support from our many private and philanthropic supporters," he said, citing The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the Private Foundation of the TC Energy Company among the donors.
CRG officials are also endeavoring to have billboards installed in coming months, to encourage individuals and groups to join in the group's continual river and stream cleanup efforts.
“The program's budget is approximately $5,000 presently,” Currey said, "but we have secured additional funds from the West Virginia Stream Partners program, along with funds from the Bob and Nancy Dehart donation, to spend an additional $10,000 by spring for 10 promotional billboards to be located throughout the communities and highways in the Coal River Watershed."
Currey said the billboards will exhort residents of St. Albans, Whitesville, Madison, Danville and other communities to join in the CRG-led cleanups of area rivers and streams in our area.
“Company's coming, and we want to be ready for these tourists,” Currey said. “An estimated 1,500 kayak paddlers utilize the Coal River Flatwater Trail every weekend during last year’s summer season. The number of tourists coming to our region to experience the 11 wonderful trips in the Flatwater Trail during the normal 12-week summer season exceeds 18,000 paddlers on our three Coal rivers each season."
Currey said volunteers periodically count cars at all 20 boat launches on the trail to determine the tourist numbers.
The CRG also supervises the annual Tour De Coal, a 12-mile kayak float event along the Coal River Watertrail from Tornado to St. Albans. Proceeds from the non-competitive event support the CRG's ongoing river restoration efforts.
“The rivers are cleaner in the Coal River Watershed and hundreds of volunteers have helped in the cleanup," Currey said. "The volunteer movement has grown since the early efforts of the Coal River cleanup to the point that many West Virginia counties have similar programs, and it has been supported by leadership provided by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s staff and especially the West Virginia REAP staff and Stream Partners along with their equipment operators."
For more information regarding the "River Wrenches" program, scheduled cleanups or becoming a Coal River Group cleanup volunteer, contact the Coal River Group at 304-722-3055 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, visit www.coalrivergroup.com or send email to coalrivergroup@gmail.com.