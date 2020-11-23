Barring any COVID-19 complications or extraordinarily, end-of-days inclement weather to cancel the revered rivalry outdoor clash, the annual Commode Bowl football game is still set for play — and municipal bragging rights — on Thanksgiving Day in Dunbar.
The annual, rough-and-tumble matchup between the Hillside Rams and River Rats will kick off at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. A venue was still to be determined under evolving social guidelines last week, but it is, customarily, the Dunbar Middle School (former Dunbar High) field.
Thursday’s game will be preceded by the Commode Bowl Parade at noon, a spectacle in itself, more like a Mardi Gras march than the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade through Manhattan.
For safety’s sake, this year’s parade will be a motorcade only affair. Drivers can assemble between the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and McDonald’s at the Dunbar Village Plaza before noon. The parade route will proceed along 10th Avenue to Dunbar Avenue and on to the DMS field (if that’s where the game takes place).
Motorists are encouraged to bring bags of canned and other nonperishable food items to donate to the Dunbar Food Pantry, a longstanding Commode Bowl beneficiary. The donations will be collected in a socially distanced manner by Commode Bowl representatives.
Always flush with excitement, the Commode Bowl pits Dunbar residents (and others) as the Hillside Rams and the River Rats teams. The Thanksgiving gridiron tradition began in 1948, when the Dunbar High School football team decided to stage an “in-house” game on the holiday, pitting DHS upperclassmen against underclassmen. The original teams were called Toilet Water Tech (DHS seniors) and the PU team made up of underclassmen challengers.
“We ask anybody who’d like to play to be at least 18 years old,” Commode Bowl organizer and longtime Hillside Rams player Dave Wallace said, “and who lives on the hillside to play for the Hillside Rams and anybody who lives on the river side of town to play for the River Rats.” (The city’s railroad tracks are the dividing line for residency determination, he added.)
While the logistics aren’t finalized yet, Wallace, who’s played for the Rams since 1983, said the Thanksgiving staple will go on in some fashion.
“Someway, somehow, we’re going to have a game,” he said last week. “It may be a shorter version, I don’t know, but after 72 years, we’re still going to do this. It could be one of the highest-scoring games we’ve ever had; everybody playing will be wearing masks and might not be able to touch the players, so it could be comical.
“But it’s the Commode Bowl. My sons and others in my family look forward to it — it’s one of the main things on our calendar every year.”
Players, spectators, and other supporters can also order Commode Bowl T-shirts prior to the game, via the Facebook page.
For more information and updates regarding this year’s Commode Bowl activities, call Dave Wallace at 304-415-4175 or visit the Commode Bowl page on Facebook.