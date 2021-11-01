It’s already beginning to look a little like Christmas, nearly everywhere you go throughout Kanawha County communities.
While Halloween just happened this past weekend and Thanksgiving draws near in a few short weeks, some Metro area cities and towns are already getting the jump on their Christmas holiday programs, particularly to give potential participants notice to join in the festivities.
• Montgomery
Montgomery Park Board officials have announced Montgomery’s Christmas parade, themed “Songs of the Season,” will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.; lineup will commence at 6:15 p.m. at the Montgomery Fire Department station.
Groups and individuals interested in being in the parade, should contact Angela Tackett by Nov. 23 at atackett@montgomerywv.gov or by contacting Montgomery City Hall for further information.
• Sissonville
While Sissonville’s Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, the annual marching event will be prefaced by the Sissonville Community Christmas Music Program on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Sissonville Community Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Sissonville Drive.
Local churches, schools and individuals from the Sissonville area are invited to join the Sissonville Community Christmas choir in the program. Practices will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville.
For further details, contact Dr. Tim Holtsclaw at 304-984-9514 or TimHoltsclaw@MaranathaWV.com.
Sissonville’s 2021 Christmas Parade, as mentioned, will take place the following day. Lineup will commence at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Sissonville Middle School. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
For information about participating in the parade, contact Tom Miller at 304-590-3684 or tomfirerescue@msn.com.
A Sissonville High School Project Graduation Christmas Bazaar is scheduled before the parade, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Sissonville High. Several area vendors will be on site at the fundraiser, and the SHS Student Council will host a pancake breakfast with Santa Claus in the cafeteria beforehand, starting at 8 a.m.
• South Charleston
The South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau is accepting applications to be in the city’s Christmas parade slated for Saturday, Dec. 4.
Call 304-746-5552 or email info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com for an application.
• St. Albans
The City of St. Albans will also have its Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4. Lineup will get underway at 4 p.m. at its traditional starting site, St. Francis of Assisi School, 525 Holley St. in St. Albans.
Patty Swango, a parade organizer, said the event is “ a go,” this year, barring rain or other prohibitive inclement weather.
A tree-lighting ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Olde Main Plaza.
Other Christmas-themed events on tap in St. Albans include a Christmas homes tour from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 and performances of “A Christmas Carol” on the Alban Arts Center stage Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19.
More information regarding parade participation is available from Swango, who can be contacted at 304-549-4100 or paradeladySA@gmail.com.
• Nitro
Nitro’s Christmas parade is scheduled to start at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4.
To take part or find out more, contact the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815.
• Charleston
The City of Charleston’s 2021 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. Parade lineup will get underway at 5:30 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard.
Applications for Charleston Christmas Parade participation are due by Monday, Nov. 15. Forms can be downloaded at charlestonwv.gov and mailed to Brittany Knox, P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330 or emailed to brittany.knox@cityofcharleston.org.
• Clendenin/Pinch
Along the Elk River, a pair of holiday parades are organizing for Saturday, Dec. 11.
Applications to take part in the Dec. 11 Clendenin Christmas Parade can be acquired by calling Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192 during regular, weekday business hours.
In Pinch, the Bill Allen Memorial Pinch Christmas Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 11. Lineup will start at 6 p.m. at Pinch Elementary School and New Beginnings Church.
For more information about the Pinch parade, contact Teri Beasley at 304-389-9992.