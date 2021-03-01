Located inside Sharon Dawes Elementary School at 5118 Cabin Creek Road in Miami, the Kanawha County Starting Points Family Resource Center, located at Sharon Dawes Elementary School is operating a community food and supply bank four days a week to meet residents’ everyday needs.
The food bank serves families in need of food or baby care items, such as diapers and wipes. Occasionally, household and personal hygiene items such as cleaning supplies, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, are available at the facility as well.
“We started planning it last year and opened the doors in October,” said Diane Hughes, the Starting Points Family Resource Center director at Sharon Dawes, last week. “We’ve never done anything like this before, so we’re learning as we go.
“We don’t ask for [proof of] income; anybody who shows up with the need for food or baby items, we serve,” she said.
Hughes said food bank operators are offering certain theme items for those who come to the center. “This past month was Oral Hygiene Month, so we put a focus on that,” she explained. “We made sure everybody who needed oral hygiene products got them. This month, I’m working on hygiene products in general — soap, shampoo, that sort of thing. In April, we’re hoping to collect and give out more cleaning supplies.”
The community food bank is also teaching and reinforcing Sharon Dawes Elementary students on proper hand-washing techniques, and it gives parents who visit various educational materials about baby development milestones and safety issues.
In light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, safety protocols are being practiced by the staff and required of visitors, with service and pick-ups available only by appointment between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. (Wednesdays are delivery days to the food bank, Hughes explained.)
Donations of items for distribution are also welcome. “People who want to donate can call us, and we’ll set up a time for them bring their things in safely,” Hughes said.
The Starting Points Family Resource Center at Sharon Dawes is also offering virtual information for the community during the pandemic restrictions in place, she noted.
“We offer, by Zoom, parent programs where they can talk about what’s going on with peers,” she said.
“We’re hoping to train someone so all participants can do CrossFit classes over Zoom at a certain time during the week.
“Our Parents as Teachers program is a voluntary program for anyone who has a child from age zero up to 6 years old, and we have something pretty unique, too: the Positive Parenting Program on Zoom, for any parents who’ve got behavioral concerns about their children,” Hughes said.
To make an appointment or receive more information about the community food bank or other Starting Points Family Resource Center programs and services at Sharon Dawes, call 304-595-3323, ext. 105.