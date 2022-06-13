Transforming a blank wall of a longtime Kanawha City grocery store into a colorful work of art and civic pride is the ongoing task at hand for Mallory Burka.
And the full-time, professional artist is looking for lots of helping — and painting — hands to dip in and chip in for Kanawha City’s first official public art mural next week.
Community Paint Day (actually, two days) is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 21, outside the Risk Fas Chek Market at 5231 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City, and members of the public are invited to come and create quite a stir (of paint) for the emerging, two-wall mural.
The mural is being created through a partnership with the Office of Public Art-Charleston. The city agency has already helped develop several community murals throughout downtown, West Side, and East End neighborhoods of Charleston.
Earlier this spring, the Office of Public Art-Charleston and University of Charleston Physician Assistant Program Class of 2024 members collaborated to create a mural at the nearby Baskin-Robbins location on the 4100 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City. The mural at Risk’s is a larger-scale endeavor, Burka said.
“Kanawha City, presently, doesn’t have any finished murals, no large pieces, and I really wanted to be a part of that,” she explained.
Burka was approached to undertake the project — her first mural — in 2020, shortly before a devastating loss occurred in her life.
“They asked me to be the artist, and I was very honored even to have that opportunity presented to me,” Burka said. “It happened to fall, unfortunately, around the time my father passed away in July 2020. His name is Rick Burka, and he was the president of the Kanawha City Community Association.”
As she dealt with her grief, Burka decided to make the mural a visual homage to her father.
“Things began moving quickly after that. We came up with some different designs and settled on this one. It’s going to be an abstract, kind of a mountain sunset scene, with a few campers on the side. Three of them are my mom, my dad, and their dog.”
She said the mural is close to completion and will be dedicated on July 24, the second anniversary of Rick Burka’s death.
“We’re just trying to bring color to Kanawha City,” Burka said, “and encourage people to come look at it, visit Kanawha City, and take part in things taking place there like the Shop Small programs.”
Burka began applying paint to the mural wall in March. She said it has manifested as the labor and largesse of many hands already.
“The City of Charleston has been a really great resource, just on how to begin the process and the logistics throughout the whole thing. They provided a grant for us, along with support from the community. People donated specifically in honor of my dad. All of these different people have pulled together to make this happen.
“The mural is coming to life. It’s a work in progress and definitely has taken some time. We originally had a different building in mind for it, but we ended up talking to the Risks and they’re very excited about it,” Burka said.
For those willing to pitch in and embellish the mural next week, she advises them to wear old, expendable clothing (and sunscreen if weather necessitates) and bring some water for refreshment.
“I plan to purchase all of the supplies, but I don’t know yet how much I’ll need to have enough paint brushes and rollers for everyone,” Burka said. “It’s kind of a paint-by-numbers project. There are some really big spans of color that still need to be filled in, so I’m really going to be utilizing the community for that. It’s nothing too detailed, just kind of helping me fill it in.”
A practicing artist, Burka graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in Multidisciplinary Studies and three minors. She is a lifelong resident of Charleston.
Office of Public Art-Charleston Director Jeff Pierson said that Burka’s roots made her a prime choice to oversee the mural project. “Basically, the Office of Public Art serves as a resource and a catalyst for public art projects around the city,” Pierson said. “The Kanawha City Community Association approached me about a mural project, and I thought it would be best with Mallory — she grew up in Kanawha City and her father was so, so, so important as a City Council member and in the Kanawha City community. We thought not only should she do the piece but she could do it as a tribute to her father. I’m happy to see it happen and really excited about it.”
Pierson said that since the Office of Public Art-Charleston was created in 2017, more than 200 new pieces of public art have been installed throughout Charleston neighborhoods. “Right now, we have about 25 active projects. It’s a pretty robust public art program, and I love that we’re making it happen in my hometown,” he said.