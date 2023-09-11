“Neither a borrower nor a lender be,” Polonius says in the first act of William Shakespeare’s venerated stage play “Hamlet,” but the guiding forces of a pair of area community theater groups might take issue with that pronouncement.
For the show to go on (and, axiomatically, it must!), the “community” in “community theater” can often be as vital as the “theater,” occasionally with all (stage)hands on deck.
That’s how principals of the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans and the Children’s Theatre of Charleston see — and relish — their stage partnerships and synergy.
Their connection of collaboration runs deep and long, Alban Arts Center Director/Manager Adam Bryan said.
As one of the recent, frequent examples of their mutual stagecraft support and sustenance, the Alban will host the second and final weekend of its children’s production, “Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr.,” Friday through Sunday, with Bryan directing, while the CToC will present “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” at the Clay Center in Charleston for a single weekend of performances later this month.
“We are both super supportive of each other,” Bryan said. “I was slated to direct ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ at CToC when COVID took over in 2020. The show never happened, but three years later, I’m directing the same show at the Alban. We produced ‘Aladdin Jr.’ a couple of years prior to that at the Alban. The Alban and CTOC are both lending each other costumes and props for each other’s shows, and we have a long tradition of doing so, close to 10 years maybe.
“A lot of times I find, though not necessarily in this area but in other areas, theater groups sort of pit themselves as rivals. The Alban and CToC really work together; the two of those groups wanted to break that stereotype. We have a long tradition of sharing costume pieces and set pieces. We buy ads in each other’s programs. We’re just trying to promote arts in the area together.
“The theater community here is vibrant and rich and the talent pool is deep. It’s a tight-knit community. I always say the first word in community theater is ‘community,’ and we’re trying to build that artistic, theatrical community with CToC and also the Charleston Light Opera Guild and others in the area.
“We share actors as well,” Bryan noted. “We encourage our students at the Alban Arts Academy to audition for CToC shows. We share information about what auditions are coming up and they try to do the same for us. We try to make sure our shows don’t open on the same weekends together so we don’t take audiences away from each other.
“I don’t think you should say ‘I’m a CToC person’ or ‘I’m an Alban person.’ I do think you should instead be an artistically minded person in the greater Charleston area,” Bryan said.
“If either of our companies needs anything, we message each other first to see if we have it,” CToC General Manager and Company Administrator LeeAnne Rheinlander said. “When people ask if we offer acting classes for children, we refer them to the Alban Arts Academy.
“We share people, too, which is kind of fun,” Rheinlander added. “Our directors and costumers work with each other. ... We really try to share all of it, including our creative thoughts. Maybe we’re stuck on how to work something on a set or costume. We may call and ask, ‘Do you have any thoughts on how we can make it work for us?’
“It’s great to see theaters that work together to bring live theater to the area rather than compete with each other. We encourage them to take part in each other’s productions, because I think it’s great that they can have different directors to work with or a different size stage or environment to work in, getting a taste of different theater worlds,” Rheinlander said.
“We definitely share costumes, props, set pieces and even the set people,” said Kit Reed, a CToC board member, second vice president and frequent show costumer. “Sometimes we plan shows where they can accept pieces in either direction, so we’re making good use of our resources and time. For one show for us, they might think, ‘We could use that for the Alban show’ as they’re building it for us.
“For costumes, for example, we’ve borrowed a lot of theirs for ‘Aladdin Jr.’ We were going to do ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ when COVID hit, so the Alban is borrowing some of our stuff from that for their show.
“We have a great relationship with the Alban and always have. We share ideas, too. Sometimes we talk about how we operate and share ideas back and forth. It’s not just physical property — we kind of have meetings of the mind, too,” Reed said.
If you go ...
“Mary Poppins Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Available in advance at www.AlbanTickets.com, online tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children 12 and younger. At the door, ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and children 12 and under.
“Aladdin Jr.” will be presented Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available through the Clay Center box office, via theclaycenter.org or by calling 304-561-3570 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.