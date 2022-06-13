Students can concentrate on the sciences or the arts during a quartet of virtual and onsite summer camps and workshops happening next month throughout the Mountain State.
Computer Science Adventure Zone
The Marshall University Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering in Huntington will host the Computer Science Adventure Zone summer camp Monday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 13, for high school students.
The Computer Science Adventure Zone camp will be offered virtually and focus chiefly on programming and cybersecurity.
Students will participate in activities which will include programming virtual robots, robotics simulation, machine learning, computer security, developing a mobile app without coding, writing a program, meeting scientists, and more.
The camp will be conducted online via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon daily.
The cost is $50 per student. Need-based financial assistance is available.
To participate, students must have reliable internet for streaming, the Zoom app installed, and a computer with Windows OS or Mac OS, rather than Chromebook, tablets or smartphones.
Registration can be completed at bit.ly/2022csaz.
The deadline for registration is Thursday, June 24.
For more information, contact Dr. Husnu Narman by email at narman@marshall.edu or Hallie Evans at evans387@marshall.edu.
'Come Spin a Tale!' Storytelling Camp
Glenville State University is partnering with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to present a week-long workshop/camp entitled “Come Spin a Tale!” at the Gilmer County university.
The workshop/camp is open to incoming ninth through 12th grade students as well as new high school graduates. It will take place Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22.
Students will attend performances by Adam Booth and Bil Lepp and attend workshops from Booth and Lepp along with fellow storytellers Karen Vuranch, Bill Hairston, Judi Tarowsky, Jamie Froemel, Mike Perry, and Kevin Cordi.
Campers will be given instruction in establishing stories and developing characters, getting and keeping an audience’s attention, drawing from personal narratives, developing improvisational skills, using body language and inflection, telling tall tales, and more.
Tuition for the camp is $100, which includes meals and lodging on the Glenville State campus.
“One of the goals of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild has always been to keep storytelling in the mountains a part of our folk culture. When I was offered the chance for Glenville and the Guild to offer a week of youth storytelling, it was a dream come true,” said Jo Ann Dadisman of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild in a release from the university.
Dadisman will serve as the co-director of the workshop.
“I was exposed to storytelling at an early age, because it goes hand-in-hand with the traditional music I’ve played for most of my life. Storytelling is a significant part of our culture and our oral tradition, but there’s so much more to it. The techniques that storytellers use to connect with an audience can be applied to any situation in which a speaker needs to connect with a group,” said Dr. David O’Dell, Glenville State University professor of Chemistry and workshop co-director, in the release.
For more information and to complete a camp application, visit go.glenville.edu/StorytellingCamp.
Summer STEM Lab Camp
The West Virginia State University Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (CASTEM) will host WVSU STEM Lab Camp 2022, an in-person, non-residential camp for rising seventh through ninth graders from July 25 to July 29.
The camp will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at WVSU CASTEM NASA AEL, 201 Grey Flats Road, Suite 100, Beckley.
The five-day program will engage participants in an immersive environment, including a NASA Aerospace Education facility, where they will conduct hands-on science experiments, design and engineer projects, and employ emergent technology to code electronic devices to move and fly.
Participants will also have the opportunity to advance their STEM skills and learn about college programs and careers in the STEM field.
Applications are open from through Friday, July 8. Registration can be made at bit.ly/CASTEMcamp22.
Fine Arts Summer Camp
Also from July 25 through July 29, the Appalachian Children's Chorus' Fine Arts Summer Camp will be held at the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City.
Sponsored this year by Huntington Bank, the ACC Fine Arts Summer Camp will take place each weekday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The camp is open to children in grades two through eight who will spend the week exploring their passions for the arts in disciplines such as singing, dancing, acting, visual art, and drumming.
The hour-long sessions will be led by the following instructors:
• ACC Fine Arts Camp Director Christopher Brown, who is also the ACC artistic director, director of Choral Activities at the University of Charleston, and the choral/ general music teacher at Horace Mann Middle School.
• LeeAnne Rheinlander, the company administrator for the Children’s Theatre of Charleston.
• Michelle Raider-Simon, the founder and director of the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble in Kanawha City.
• Walter Tucker, the director of the Kanawha County Magnet Music Program, which serves gifted elementary school music students in the county. from all of the elementary schools in Kanawha County.
At the conclusion of the Fine Arts Camp on Friday, July 29, the campers will share their talents in a program for their families and other guests.
The fee is $125 per student or slots can be reserved for a $50 deposit with full payment made by July 15.
More information about the camp is available at www.wvaccfineartscamp.weebly.com. Registration and online fee payment options are available at forms.gle/fN3qHRwhSgB3NSAm7 and app.donorview.com/oo56D, respectively.
Registration forms can also be requested by emailing accinfo@wvacc.org or calling the ACC offices at 304-343-1111. Financial aid applications are also available by email request.