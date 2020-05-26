County commission dedicates planned Shawnee pavilion to 2020 graduates

While observing social distancing practices, Kanawha County Commissioners conducted a press conference at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on May 20, to recognize county high school senior students and leaders, several of them in attendance wearing their graduation caps and gowns, and announce a new addition in their honor that is earmarked for the Shawnee Sports Complex in the Dunbar/Institute area.
Annually, the county commission receives Public Safety Grant funds for the Operation GPA (an acronym for Graduate Prom Alive) program. Operation GPA had a budget of $31,000 for this year. With the postponement of numerous scholastic and related events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, $16,000 of the 2020 funds were allocated to Kanawha high schools to purchase and install personalized yard signs for the graduates. The remainder of the funds will be dedicated to public safety measures.
"As the father of a graduate of the Class of 2020, I know what students have missed," County Commissioner Ben Salango said at the event. "We want to make sure the Class of 2020 is always remembered for your leadership and understanding through this time. That is why we are thrilled to announce the plans for the construction of a new shelter at Shawnee Sports Complex that will be named the 2020 Pavilion, in recognition of all your achievements. Congratulations, Class of 2020."
"As a grandfather of a graduating senior from Charleston Catholic High School, I have abiding confidence and conviction that these graduates, the Class of 2020, will take their place in history as the next 'Greatest Generation,'" Commission President Kent Carper said. "They will turn what was taken from them and, in their own way, reinforce a fierce determination and achieve a level of success with no bounds."
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin also addressed students from each of the county high schools, their parents and others, saying, "To the graduating class, this isn’t what you expected, but I am so excited to be here today, and this should be a celebration.”
"Since 2006, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has aggressively worked to prevent crashes and other tragic events related to proms and graduations," Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said at the press conference, regarding the Operation GPA program. "We are grateful for the support of our county commissioners and other law enforcement agencies as we've taken on this challenge.
"As we are faced with preventing the spread of a pandemic, we will still conduct security sweeps when requested and patrol for reckless driving and parties.
"It may be a while before our lives return to normal, but we're happy to assist students, their families and the school system with a safe celebration of their accomplishments," Rutherford said.