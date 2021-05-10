Incoming middle school students who want to “join the force” this summer — and literally reach new heights during the process — are invited to participate in the 2021 Charleston Police Department Junior Police and Leadership Academy next month.
The academy will be presented by the Charleston Police Department in partnership with Kanawha County Schools. It will be held Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, at Capital High School on Greenbrier Street in Charleston. It is open to incoming sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. The drop-off time for cadets will be between 7 and 7:45 a.m. each day, with pickup at 4 p.m.
During the week, cadets will learn and practice police procedures such as fingerprinting, handcuffing, crime scene processing, first aid and CPR and other activities. They will witness K-9 officer demonstrations and take part in shooting and driving simulations. They will also flex their muscles (and wits) on an obstacle course and by rappelling, a couple of the team-building exercises that are incorporated into the academy curriculum.
CPD Cpl. Gary R. Daniels and former CPD officer Paul Perdue launched the Junior Police and Leadership Academy on the George Washington High School campus in Charleston in 2016.
“It was just to build rapport with middle school-age kids, showing them different facets of our careers, what we go through, like fingerprinting, Metro 911, and a SWAT Team presentation,” Daniels said.
And the young cadets really warm to learning the ropes — of rappelling.
“Rappelling is one of the biggest things they love to do,” Daniels said. “The SWAT Team guys are certified instructors; they give a portion of the training in a classroom and then take them out that day or the next day and let them rappel from a certain height. There’s not very many of them that don’t do it — I’d say 95% of them do it, and the higher the rappelling height, the better, it seems.”
From 2016 until last year’s COVID-19-canceled academy, some of the earlier academy graduates would return the following year to serve as team leaders, Daniels said. Teamwork and team-building are encouraged, emphasized and practiced during the academy.
“Now that we’re at Capital, we’re able to use the JROTC obstacle course there,” Daniels explained. “We don’t do every obstacle, because of difficulty and height, but it’s timed, a team thing.”
On the last day of the academy, the cadets are presented a mock crime scene devised by the instructors in a Capital High classroom. They’re shown evidence and asked to solve the case themselves.
“They’ve got to process the scene and write a detailed report, a narrative about what they saw and what they think,” Daniels said.
CPD Lt. Travis Bailes, who is also a Capital High teacher, allows the cadets to use his classroom for their investigation and other programs during the week.
“We have simulator scenarios up there, handcuffing dummies, cameras — we have everything. It shows them every aspect of our career,” Daniels said.
The CPR training the students receive isn’t a certification course, he noted, but “the kids can use the training around the house, to know what they should do. They learn some lifesaving skills that can be taught in a two-, three- or four-hour block class. The Charleston Fire Department brings up CPR manikins and lets us use those.”
Even with last year’s pandemic-imposed postponement, Daniels said, the Police and Leadership Academy has increased its popularity over the past five years.
“It just continues to build and build, and the kids are loving it,” he said. “Everybody’s tired at the end of the week, but we all look forward to it. It’s nice for us to step away from the job for a week and be able, even though we’re still working, to be involved with these young men and women and try to show them what law enforcement is all about.
“Some of the kids want to go into law enforcement, and it’s critical, especially at this age, to mentor them and to show them aspects of law enforcement. They’re very impressionable and at that age where they’re starting to think about where they want to go to college, what they want to do, where they want to be in live, and a lot of them have a lot of interest in law enforcement.
“We like letting them know what it’s all about, helping people and helping our community, giving back to the community,” Daniels said. “That’s one of the biggest things, giving back to the community, especially for the kids that live in the city of Charleston. We accept applications from middle school students in other counties, but some of the kids inside the city of Charleston want to give back to their community. They’ve seen officers in their community and want to do the same.”
To maintain CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required during the academy. Daniels noted that enrollment is limited to a maximum of 30 students, so early applications are encouraged, by June 1, if feasible.
Daniels added that private donations are welcome to help subsidize some of the academy costs, such as cadet and graduation T-shirts for the youths.
To find out more to request applications for the free CPD Junior Police and Leadership Academy or to donate to the program, contact Lt. David Payne at 304-348-6470 or david.payne@charlestonwvpolice.org or Cpl. Gary R. Daniels at 304-348-7729 or gary.daniels@charlestonwvpolice.org.