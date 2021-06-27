In collaboration with the St. Albans-based 304 Hole Hunters cornhole league, the Charleston Police Department will host its first-ever cornhole tournament on Saturday, July 31, at University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field.
"The tournament idea came from a brainstorming session and it's still evolving," CPD Lt. David Payne said last week. "Basically, we wanted a way to give back and engage with children in the community, and not just those who live in Charleston."
Payne said the CPD conducts an ongoing community mentorship program that provides hands-on experience to children, teaching them various life skills and cultivating community bonds with them.
"We get to engage with children in the community, get to know them better and help them pursue their dreams," Payne said.
Onsite signups for the Team CPD Community Cornhole Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. on the 31st, with cornhole competition getting underway at 10:30 a.m. at the stadium at 1549 Piedmont Road in Charleston.
The fee to compete is $40 per team. Proceeds will go toward the development of a new CPD program known as "Children Pursuing Dreams" or "Team CPD." Every year, three Team CPD youth participants will be selected and awarded a scholarship named in honor of CPD officer Cassie Johnson, who was shot in the line of duty on Charleston's West Side and died in December 2020.
"As they accumulate community hours," Payne said, "we'll pick someone and award scholarships. The scholarships wouldn't necessarily be for school; if they decide to start their own business, we'll give them money for that."
Youths can accumulate hours by performing community projects throughout city neighborhoods such as providing elderly residents with yard work and other chores such as painting and minor repairs.
Along with cornhole play, the outdoor event will include an emergency vehicle car show, live music, children's attractions such as bouncy houses, and a pet adoption truck from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
Registration for the tournament can be made at the"Team CPD Community Cornhole Tournament" Facebook Events page.
Sponsors and vendors are also being sought to support the tournament and the Team CPD scholarship program. "They'll help pay for some things to reward kids for their efforts, such as T-shirts," Payne explained.
For more information, contact CPD Lt. David Payne at 304-348-6470 or david.payne@charlestonwvpolice.org or Ron Clark of the 304 Hole Hunters at 304-546-0235.