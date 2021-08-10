Necco was founded in 1996 as an in-home therapeutic foster care provider. It has evolved over the past 25 years into a multistate child welfare organization with services that include adoption, foster care, mental health counseling, independent living and residential living for its clients.
Along with its presences in Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia, Necco operates West Virginia offices in Cross Lanes, Beckley, Huntington, Logan, Fairmont, Parkersburg, Elkins and Wheeling.
“Necco started as a foster care agency, and it’s where our roots grow deepest,” said Miranda Carson, foster parent recruiter for the Charleston area in Cross Lanes. “We support our parents with ongoing training, 24/7 on-call availability, financial reimbursement, counseling services and a professional support staff.
“By becoming a foster parent, you are positively impacting these children at an exceptionally fragile point in their lives, and you are creating a future filled with hope and promise.
“With close to 7,000 children in out-of-home care, which continues to increase every year, there isn’t even close to enough foster families. We expect to see more children enter foster care when schools starts back, due to teachers being mandated reporters,” Carson added.
“In July,” she said, “the Cross Lanes office received 158 referrals in need of a foster family. Of the 158 children, only 22 were accepted, so there were 136 kids we didn’t have a foster home for.
“We receive referrals for children of all ages,” Carson said, “but our most typical referrals are for sibling groups and teenagers. Most of those families we need are for those children. Some people are a little reluctant about fostering teenagers, but they’re going to grow into adults like we all have. They want to have somewhere to go on holidays and have someone walk them down the aisle at their weddings. We’re looking for families to support teens, to be willing to take that chance and give them the family they’re needing.”
Necco representatives also work to allay as best they can foster parents’ concerns regarding the children’s backgrounds or previous or ongoing family situations.
“A lot of our foster people I’ve been talking to have been really hesitant about dealing with the biological families,” said Amanda Bias, Necco’s foster parent recruiter for Putnam County. “We have a specialist for that who can pick up the child and take him or her to their biological families so foster parents won’t have to deal with them. Sometimes, that can be extremely uncomfortable.”
According to the Necco website, the basic requirements for becoming a foster parent include being 21 or older, having no prohibitive criminal offenses and having sufficient income to meet the basic needs of the household and the foster youth. Marital status and sexual orientation are not restrictions.
“Our approach is simple: Everyone needs a family,” Carson said. “We like to say that having a loving heart and an open mind are the biggest requirements.”
Eligible foster parent candidates undertake a home-study program through Necco to begin the matching process.
“When families start to go through the process, they fill out information and try to place the children in homes where they fit best,” Carson explained. “Every move a child makes is trauma, so we try to make them fit with that family. The trauma is never the foster parent’s fault. We need people who are willing to work on those behaviors, to tell these kids ‘You’re not bad’ and ‘How can I make you feel better?’”
For additional information on becoming a foster parent, go to www.necco.org. To contact the Cross Lanes offices for more information, call 304-759-9835 or email Miranda Carson at mcarson@necco.org.
The Kanawha County Necco offices are located at 824 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes.