"Reflections of Ridenour," which Nan Perry painted in Nitro, is part of her "West Virginia -- Byways and Backroads" exhibit on display through Jan. 31 at Gallery 11 in the Charlestons Town Center. Courtesy photo
Through the end of January at Gallery Eleven in downtown Charleston, you can view the painstakingly and lovingly painted creations of Nan Perry on display that all portray and honor her adopted state.
"West Virginia -- Byways and Back Roads" is the title of Perry's exhibit of oil paintings, available for view and purchase, at the mall. "It's strictly West Virginia paintings I've done," she said.
"My goal is to produce art which connects us with the very essence of our lives, appealing to the emotions, and depicting the beauty in the world in which we live. There is a sublime loveliness in the ordinary and that is what I pursue with each painting," Perry states in her online biography.
Perry is a member of the Gallery Eleven art cooperative; each member receives his or her showcase month throughout the year, and she is leading off 2023's roster. (More information about the longtime art group is available on the Gallery Eleven Facebook page; galleryeleven.com; by calling 304-382-0083; or by emailing joyce.w.daniels@gmail.com.)
Since relocating from the South to Cross Lanes, Perry said she's developed a deep appreciation not only for West Virginia's natural beauty but its infrastructure and its history as well. "I'm a transplant. I'm from Alabama -- I speak Alabaman," she quipped. "I moved here about four years ago; my daughter and her husband have lived here for years.
"I retired -- I taught school forever. I just up and sold my home and moved to West Virginia. I had taught English, but I also taught art as an elective for four or five years."
Her interest in painting began when she was a junior high school student, Perry said. "I just painted off and on, but then came marriage, children, life. I painted when I could."
Shortly before retiring, she said, she became serious about her painting. "Ever since, it's become my job."
But it's clearly a labor of love. "It's my fun job," she added.
Perry said she prefers painting fall landscapes most, but "these crazy West Virginia streets, with their power lines and the architecture and the back streets" also catch, intrigue, and inspire her artistic eye.
"I love the railroads," she said. "I've never lived close to a railroad, so I can't get past the trains and the tracks.
"Alabama is pretty, but I think West Virginia is just gorgeous. There's just something about it here. It's just unique. It's perfect for someone like me who just likes to get out and about."
Her creative output also includes cards she calls her "Country Roads" collection and commissions. More than 300 samples of Perry's plein art works and prints can be viewed and ordered via www.dailypaintworks.com; search for "Nan Perry" on the homepage. She also maintains a Facebook page under her full name, Nanette Perry, with nearly 300 followers at press time, as well as an Instagram account, @nanperryart.
Gallery Eleven is located on the lower level of the Charleston Town Center and includes works by all of its artist members. Its winter hours of operation are 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Along with Perry, Gallery Eleven working artists who are featured on the co-op's website include Kathy Boland, Monty Brown, JoeAnn Crawford, Joyce Waltz Daniels, Damienne Dibble, Awyn Danielle McQueen Milam, Newman Jackson, Jean Pennington, Pat Roberts, Randy Selbe, Linda Stonestreet, and Jerre Watkins.