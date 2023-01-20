Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Through the end of January at Gallery Eleven in downtown Charleston, you can view the painstakingly and lovingly painted creations of Nan Perry on display that all portray and honor her adopted state.

"West Virginia -- Byways and Back Roads" is the title of Perry's exhibit of oil paintings, available for view and purchase, at the mall. "It's strictly West Virginia paintings I've done," she said.

