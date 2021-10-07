Cross Lanes-based Tails R Us has increased its pet care staff to a dozen animal lovers, including three, well-trained and talented groomers.
Added in recent months are groomers Shay Harris of Cross Lanes, Hope Peters of Charleston and Fae Prete of Charleston. Tails R Us Co-Owner Scott Miller is a certified groomer, as well.
Miller's wife and Tails R Us' other owner, Maracris Miller, said his professional training and personal passion for dogs inspired the couple to open their business three years ago this past summer. The recent hires were made largely to better accommodate their customers, two-legged and four-legged alike.
"One of the things that's a frustration for clients is a long wait list for their pets' grooming appointments. Now we have five groomers that can get you in with no long wait," Maracris Miller explained.
Cats can also be groomed at Tails R Us, primarily by Prete, who said she developed a knack for the challenges with her own felines at home. "We shave them first," Prete explained. "Then we cut their claws so that the cat can't really harm us. We usually have two people -- one pets the cat and helps stretch the skin, because their skin is thinner and it's easier to cut."
Tails R Us grooming services for its canine clients include: a bath, shampoo and blow dry; brushing; de-matting; a haircut with styling; cail trimming; ear cleaning; hair removal; pad shaving; sanitary trims and anal gland expression.
Along with the grooming salon, Tails R Us maintains an outdoor playground area for its canine guests and indoor day care and extended-stay accommodations for cats and dogs.
"We have boarding services," Macacris Miller said, "and we have a camera system in place so that the owners have a 24/7 access to the cameras. They have peace of mind if they're boarding their dogs with us.
"We're also a cage-free facility; we don't cage the dogs -- they sleep in beds," she added. (Cat guests have their own "rec room," complete with climbing towers, too.)
Tails R Us opened in June 2018 and has built its reputation and clientele list from a guiding principle that's part of their business slogan.
"The philosophy of this company has always been that we treat our pets as family," Marcris Miller said. "We treat them as if they were our own. What makes us unique at Tails R Us is that we're a one-stop shop for grooming, boarding and day care. We believe in balancing quality and value, too, by making our services reasonably priced."
Located at 5388 Big Tyler Road, near the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department station, Tails R Us' hours of walk-in operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For additional information about services or to book an appointment, call 304-776-TAIL (8245), email tailsruswv@gmail.com or visit the website, tailsruswv.com.