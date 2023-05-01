Two Kanawha County students are among the eight recipients of the 2023 Order of Augusta, the most prestigious West Virginia University student award.
Lauren Volk, from Cross Lanes, will graduate with a degree in English/secondary education. The Eberly Scholar has maintained a 4.0 grade point average while performing research and outreach focused on destigmatizing Appalachian dialects and student teaching in middle and high schools.
Callyn Zeigler, from Charleston, will graduate with a dual degree in computer engineering and computer science and a minor in mathematics. Named a 2022 Mountaineer of Distinction in recognition of her academic achievement and campus involvement, Zeigler has also immersed herself in outreach initiatives across the state to foster interest in engineering careers among young females.
They are among the 52 students named WVU Foundation Outstanding Seniors and will be recognized during a May 12 event at Elizabeth Moore Hall on the Morgantown campus.
This year's Order of the Augusta cohort also includes Lillian Bischof from Wheeling; Michael DiBacco from Elkins; Marleah Knights; Giana Loretta from Shinnston; Sonia-Frida Ndifon from Yaoundé, Cameroon; and Lowell Parascandola from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania.
All the 2023 Order of Augusta scholars are members of the WVU Honors College.
Kanawha and Putnam county residents who are among the remaining 44 WVU Outstanding Seniors are:
Established in 1995 to signify the 40th anniversary of the WVU Foundation, the Outstanding Seniors award recognizes students for their contributions and achievements in scholarship, leadership and service.
The Order of Augusta further recognizes the students’ superior scholarship, demonstrated leadership and record of community and public service. The award is named for its historical significance in the state. Augusta was among the original names considered by Legislature when the state seceded from Virginia in 1863.