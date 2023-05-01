Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Two Kanawha County students are among the eight recipients of the 2023 Order of Augusta, the most prestigious West Virginia University student award.

Lauren Volk, from Cross Lanes, will graduate with a degree in English/secondary education. The Eberly Scholar has maintained a 4.0 grade point average while performing research and outreach focused on destigmatizing Appalachian dialects and student teaching in middle and high schools.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you