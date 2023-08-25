Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

crosslanes5K

Cross Lanes Christian School is observing its 50th anniversary of academic and spiritual education in 2023, having opened to classes on Sept. 4, 1973, as a nonprofit ministry of Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Approximately 70 students in grades kindergarten through fifth attended that first year, with sixth grade classes added in September 1974. Higher grade levels were implemented each year afterward and CLCS graduated its first class of seniors in 1980.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you