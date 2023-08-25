Cross Lanes Christian School is observing its 50th anniversary of academic and spiritual education in 2023, having opened to classes on Sept. 4, 1973, as a nonprofit ministry of Cross Lanes Bible Church.
Approximately 70 students in grades kindergarten through fifth attended that first year, with sixth grade classes added in September 1974. Higher grade levels were implemented each year afterward and CLCS graduated its first class of seniors in 1980.
As part of the semicentennial celebration, CLCS will host its inaugural 5K race in mid-September. Open to all ages, the race will get underway at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on CLCS' 42-acre campus.
Justin Waybright became the school's track and cross country coach a year ago and is the pacesetter for this year's first-time 5K. "They didn't have a track or cross country program and decided to start one from the ground up," the Cross Lanes resident said. "One thing led to another, and, with the 50th anniversary coming up, the school approached me about a 5K race to bring the community together and the 50th-year anniversary seemed like a pretty good milestone for that.
"Basically, I started out not really knowing what I was doing. I literally stepped out on faith when I began creating the 5K course. I wanted to keep it all on campus. It was a challenge, but, little by little, the bits and pieces started to come together," Waybright said.
The course route will wind around the school's soccer field, continuing behind the softball field and through the woods, behind the gymnasium, up a small hill, and back down behind the soccer field to the start/finish line.
The course will feature two loops of mostly flat, mixed surfaces with some rolling hills.
"There may be some people in the community who may not even be aware of Cross Lanes Christian's presence, so the run will almost be kind of a tour of the campus as they're running the race, kind of a two for one," Waybright said.
Registration is $30 until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15. On the day of the race, the registration fee will increase to $40.
"This will be done with AP Timing, so it'll be run very professionally," Waybright said. "It's still meant to be more of a fun thing, for people of all skill levels and all age levels -- ages 2 to 102 are welcome. Those who compete can see their place and time and others can run to enjoy a casual, relaxed, nonjudgmental atmosphere."
All runners will also receive a custom coffee mug with CLCS' 50th anniversary and 5K Run logos as a souvenir, Waybright added.
Online registration is available at runsignup.com; search for the Cross Lanes Christian School 50th Anniversary 5K Run. "We wanted to make it super simple, so you can do that in 30 seconds," Waybright said. Tax-deductible donations from businesses or individuals can also be made at the website, to support CLCS' athletic programs.
Participants can also drop off cash or check registration payment at the school or mail checks to Cross Lanes Christian School, 5330 Floradale Drive, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Registrants should include their name, age, gender, telephone number, and address.
Waybright can be contacted at 304-382-6561 for more information about the 5K race.
"Sept. 16 will also be our annual Homecoming for the school," Cross Lanes Bible Church Assistant Pastor Mark Boyd said. "It's an ideal time for alumni, parents and family to come by. There'll be soccer and volleyball games that day, too."
Boyd said the 50th anniversary observances will culminate with a banquet on Saturday, Nov. 11, and a celebratory service the following day at Cross Lanes Bible Church.
"It's an exciting year," he said. "Our enrollment this year is about 280-plus students, and our Warrior Foundation is kicking off a capital funding campaign for an innovation center at the school."
More information regarding Cross Lanes Christian School is available by calling 304-776-5020 or by visiting the CLCS website, crosslanes.org.
Dr. David Buckley serves as the senior pastor for the ministry. Eddie Riley is the school administrator.