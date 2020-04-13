Cross Lanes church among those serving through social media channels

As many other churches have done to continue worship opportunities for their congregations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church is implementing social media to address social distancing constraints.
During the past few months, CLUM officials had been working to provide alternate means for their homebound congregants to participate in services, so they were somewhat ahead of the curve when the virus began its worldwide siege.
"There's a history at Cross Lanes United Methodist that the congregation is really, really deeply connected to its homebound members," CLUM Pastor Krysta Rexrode Wolfe explained. "For years, the church has been making DVDs of the church services."
Approximately two years ago, CLUM received a grant from the United Methodist Church and "we were able to relaunch our website with a new design," Wolfe said. "At that time, we started thinking hard about the audience we were reaching. We still wanted to be connected to our homebound folks, but what we heard from people was that 40% of the viewers were in our church already and 60% were people looking for churches.
"So we were already in the process in reaching out in digital ways. We've been livestreaming our services for about five months and creating the website with seekers in mind. It wasn't necessarily just a landing page for the people who were already part of the congregation," she said.
"When the health crisis happened, it was different. All of a sudden, we needed to use those things we were using for visitors and guests for our members to keep them connected," Wolfe said. "We've adapted our services and made them shorter and more visually engaging."
In the absence of people in her sanctuary, Wolfe is providing Sunday services through YouTube and Facebook channels. She is assisted in the internet-driven endeavor by church musicians and a liturgist.
CLUM is also providing ”Music Meditations,” offering music performed by church parishioners weekly on YouTube, including longtime CLUM organist Deanna Taylor.
"She plays hymns in the sanctuary, which brings people a lot of comfort; that's a familiar scene for them," said Wolfe.
Also contributing is professional harpist Mark Martin. Along with playing for the Musical Meditations, Martin was slated to perform "A Resurrection," entailing pieces for an Easter Sunrise Meditation program he prepared, on April 12.
A South Charleston native, Martin said he visits the Kanawha Valley from the Richmond, Virginia area about one week a month and stays in a small cabin his sister owns in Nitro.
"I met Peggy Thompson several years ago when I performed at a luncheon, and she introduced me to Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. Whenever I am in town, I perform there," Martin said.
"Because of the pandemic, all of my work for the next several months has been canceled, including several concerts, receptions, weddings and a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella,' which I am very sad about, because the harp part is very exciting in that score.
"Pastor Krysta is being very creative," Martin said, "offering many wonderful and meaningful events for the congregation online. It is important to note that with her leadership, the church has become much more tech forward in the recent past, so she is in a position to use the internet in very creative ways."
Additionally, CLUM Communications Chairman Jerry Meadows maintains the Daily Church Digest, another means of connection via daily email dispatches. Daily Church Digest content includes a message from Wolfe, a devotion, prayer requests, church news and a schedule. A link to reach Wolfe's Sunday Service YouTube site is provided in the Digest.
The Digest has also incorporated COVID-19-related medical advice from Mary Justice, a health care professional in the congregation, Wolfe said.
"There's so much news, people who are armchair 'experts' and tell you things that makes it difficult for people to know what are facts and what's fiction," the pastor said. "Mary puts her information out there, and she responds every day and answers questions people have for her. She's even getting questions from all over the country.
"On Thursdays, I put out a video message, which runs about three minutes," Wolfe added.
"I've been telling the church over and over again in all my communications that the church building has suspended all activity," Wolfe said. "But we are an active faith community. The church is more than the building; we are the church and faith isn't canceled.
"I'm proud of the worship leaders, staff and volunteers in this effort to really bring worship and other services to the membership of the church.
"We're really adapting the services so that they are accessible, give the membership a sense of home and so that we can encourage them to stay put. This isn't what we are used to, but the good news is that we don't have to be in the building for God to hear us. I'm looking forward to the day we can be back together, but, for now, God is creating in the midst in the chaos," Wolfe said.
For more information and access to CLUM internet links, contact Pastor Krysta Rexrode Wolfe at krystarexrodewolfe@gmail.com or visit the CLUM website, crosslanesumc.org.
Editor's Note: Other churches in the Metro circulation area are invited to submit the website addresses of services they are conducting online for publication. Information can be emailed to cthomas@hdmediallc.com and will be published as space permits during the COVID-19 social restrictions.