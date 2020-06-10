Cross Lanes church launches Sermon on the Sidewalk drive-in worship services

To adapt to and continue to abide by social distancing restrictions and recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Cross Lanes church has begun weekly Sermon on the Sidewalk drive-in worship services.
Launched on June 7, Sermon on the Sidewalk services start at 11 a.m. Sundays outside Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
Each service lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes. No bulletins will be distributed. The basic order of every service consists of an opening prayer, a scripture lesson, a sermon, a sharing of congregants’ joys and concerns, and a benediction.
Drive-in churchgoers have the option of texting their joys and concerns to CLUM Pastor Krysta Rexrode Wolfe during the service or prior to it from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sundays. Messages can be texted to krystarexrod127 at 37607. A return message will be sent.
Volunteer ushers direct motorists to a spot in the church parking lot. Participants can turn to 87.9 on their car radio dials to listen to the service.
Participants are required to remain in their cars, with no sitting on lawn chairs, tailgates, trunks or open windows permitted. Only the pastor and a limited number of volunteers will be allowed outside of vehicles in the parking lot area.
The church facilities, including restrooms, will not be open.
Ushers will also direct motorists from the parking lot after the service.
Sermons on the Sidewalk will also be available online for viewing, on CLUM’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
“This is one of many ways we are adapting to challenging times,” Wolfe said. “In these days, we simply trust that all that is done in a spirit of love will be received by God as worship. We trust God is glorified when we act as the church together.”
Earlier this year, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church started or increased online worship and related services when COVID-19 concerns led to the prohibition of larger social gatherings.
The church is also conducting modified Communion services by appointment. Communion takes place in the sanctuary with groups of no more than eight people at one time, excluding cases where a family unit may exceed eight people. The Communion elements are pre-packaged and served individually. To sign up for Communion, contact the church via the website or call the telephone number listed below to make an appointment.
Additionally, the CLUM thrift shop, The Church Mouse, resumed operations on June 4. Located at 5457 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, The Church Mouse is also accepting donations for distribution again as well; call the facility at 681-217-2008 for hours of operation and other details.
The Church Mouse board members are seeking volunteers to work at the thrift store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout June. To volunteer or obtain further information, contact Kim McCluskey at 304-982-2008.
For additional information about the church and its services and programs, visit its Facebook page or the website, crosslanesumc.org, or call 304-776-3081.