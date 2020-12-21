Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will offer a trio of options for Christmas Eve worship throughout the afternoon on Thursday.
“Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will celebrate Christmas Eve three ways on Dec. 24,” CLUMC’s pastor, the Rev. Krysta Rexrode Wolfe, explained last week.
“From 1 to 5 p.m., we will observe ‘The Journey to the Manger,’” she said, “when the community is invited into the church for guided prayer. Six prayer stations, based on scriptures leading up to Jesus’ birth, will be set up throughout the church building. All stations will feature original art by congregants, and every participant will be guided through the sanctuary, where Mark Martin will be performing on his harp.
“While giving our community a chance to pray in the sanctuary on Christmas Eve was important to us, we continue to prioritize safety and are learning how to adapt our most precious traditions,” Rexrode Wolfe said. “We carry an old, old story in ever new ways. This is the good news of the gospel.”
From 5 until 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the community is invited to an outdoor Vespers service led by Rexrode Wolfe and CLUM Music Director Justin Valleau in the Cross Lanes UMC parking lot.
The Vespers service will feature prayer and the singing of traditional carols.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, CLUMC will premiere a full order of worship on their Facebook page and YouTube channel. The service will feature the chancel choir, The Early Worship Band, and individual musical artists in the congregation.
“Those who usually attend CLUMC’s Christmas Eve services will recognize their favorite aspects of the service such as ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Joy to the World,’ played on the custom- made organ,” Rexrode Wolfe said.
All of Thursday’s in-person events will follow COVID safety precautions. Participants will be required to have their temperature taken as part of a COVID screening. Masks are mandatory and participants are asked to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance. No more than 25 participants will be permitted in the building at a time.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church is located at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.