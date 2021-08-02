Professional harpist and South Charleston native Mark Owen Martin will host and perform a fundraising concert on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.
Beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Martin’s concert, “Love of Broadway,” will feature popular music from Broadway shows. A post-concert, New York-style reception, with prizes and light snacks, in the church’s Fellowship Hall will follow his performance.
Admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit Larry Rawling, a former Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher who has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and is undergoing a bone marrow transplant.
Rawling lives in Arizona with his wife, Lora, also a former Andrew Jackson Middle educator.
“Being new residents in Arizona, they don’t have the support system that fellow caring West Virginians provide for their neighbors,” concert spokesperson Peggy Thompson said in an email. “Therefore, their friends here in the area want to demonstrate that they haven’t forgotten them and sincerely care by providing some much needed financial aid support through fundraising.”
A Go Fund Me account has been established for the Rawlings family. It can be accessed by going to the church’s website, www.crosslanesumc.org.
Those not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask at the concert. Those who have been vaccinated may wear a mask during the event if they choose to do so.
Concert organizers are also planning to live stream Sunday’s concert and make available CDs of the performance. For more information, call 304-546-6249.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church is located at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.