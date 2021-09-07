Breathe Wine & Culture Co. in Cross Lanes is a one-stop specialty shop to buy spirits for any occasion, to buoy spirits at any occasion and to broaden one's palate and preferences when imbibing.
The new start-up, retail business stocks a widespread, vivacious variety of wines and craft beers curated for connoisseurs to casual consumers alike (all of legal age, of course).
Located at 5155 Washington St., W., in Cross Lanes, Breathe Wine & Culture Co. is owned and operated by Putnam County siblings Cheryl Herdman, Chris Herdman and Charlotte Martin. The sisters and their brother "popped the cork" on their new venture on Aug. 9 at the site of a former, longtime Cross Lanes pharmacy.
A longstanding wine fancier (particularly of Pinot Noirs, she said), Cheryl Herdman launched Breathe Wine & Culture Co. as a new career challenge and to introduce and promote her passion to the public, she said.
"Part of my retirement plan was to eventually open a wine shop," she explained, "and the timing just worked out. I invited my brother and sister in so we could do something as a family."
Cheryl also owns and operates Hopewell Community Services in Cross Lanes, which provides in-home health care for adults with developmental disabilities. "I opened that about five years ago, and that was the career, and this is kind of the dream, I think."
The wine selection, as mentioned, is varied and caters to novice through refined palates. "This is definitely not a wine snob location," Cheryl said with a laugh. "This is about trying new things, bringing in Appalachian culture and mixing it with wine culture and beer culture."
Wine tastings are offered from 4 until 8 p.m. every Friday at Breathe Wine & Culture Co. "I plan to do that for a while and then incorporate larger events, do some beer tastings and just try to bring a variety here. Sometimes, people think, 'Well, I don't like this kind of wine' or they don't have that experience with them, so they might not know what other wines are like. I'm trying to offer them things they might not always come across. People will tell me, 'Oh, I like the Muscato that I had' or 'I tried something at a restaurant,' so I'm trying to bring in more options for them. We're trying to bring in more options than the usual grocery store wines, definitely Old World and New World wines, trying to find out what people like and get things on the shelf they're familiar with but not the same stuff you're going to find at a grocery store. We're a specialty wine shop," Cheryl said.
As for the beer selection, "With the popularity of craft beer and all of the West Virginia craft breweries that have been cropping up, we thought that it would be a nice addition to the wine. We wanted to try and help some of those smaller breweries get some recognition and shelf space," Cheryl said.
"We're focusing on the West Virginia beers," she said, "but we also have surrounding states. We've got really good beers coming out of Kentucky and Ohio. We've got some beers from Belgium and California, too. Every region kind of starts to develop their taste for craft beer; we're trying to find what that is and meet those needs -- with a definite focus on West Virginia businesses altogether.
"The 'Culture' part of our name comes from that, just trying to give more shelf space, attention and time to West Virginia artists. Anything that can showcase the creativity of West Virginia."
Breathe Wine & Culture Co.'s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Visit the store's Facebook page, @breathewinewv, or call 304-823-4577 for more information about selection and services.