CToC casts 'Aladdin Jr.' Aug 4, 2023

Cast members have been selected for the Children's Theatre of Charleston's upcoming performances of "Disney's Aladdin Jr."

The cast members include:

Genie: Ward Watson
Aladdin: Isaac Cobb
Jasmine: Bethany Garris
Jafar: Adrian Legg
Iago: Gabriel Rashid
Sultan: Elijah Kiser
Prince Abdullah: Rodrigo Chavez
Attendants: Tavon Wiley and Khalis Wiley
Razoul: Maverick King
Guards: Jackson Peterson and Christian Albright
Babkak: Aiden Bowen
Omar: Cooper Lindsey
Kassim: Carson Miller
Shop Owner: Seth Vannoy
Apple Vendor: Joseph Singletary
Fortune Teller: Malia Saar
Isir: Emily Ruffell
Manal: Katie Ruffell
Rajah: Madeline Tibbetts
Beggars: Emma Hutchinson, Anna Chestnut, Kiley Casto, Lauren Knapp, Ariana Choueri, and Sylvia Pierson
Ensemble: Alex Hurley, Alexandria Coleman, Avah Sanson, Braelyn White, Ellie Ryan, Fenix Watts, Griffin Lacy, Hannah Branham, Hattie Slate, Havyn Delmolino, Helen Calloway, Izzabella Smith, Jocelyn Chase, Josh Peterson, Julia McDonald, Kaibrea Tyler, Kate Holliday, Katie McQuerry, Kennedy Belcher, Lucy Beth Silkwood, Luke Holliday, Lyla Wynn, Maddie McDonald, Maebree Osbourne, Maggie McEwuen, Makayla Lacy, Maryn Gunnoe, Mia Wilson, Naomi Frazier, Nate Pritt, Paige Workman, Penelope Christian, Raelynn Hanning, Savanna Crane, Simone French, Sophia Diehl, Vivian Hartley, and Zara Jarrouj.

"Disney's Aladdin Jr." will be presented at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Future CToC productions include "Scrooge" Dec. 7 through Dec. 10 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater and in 2024, "Seussical Jr." April 18 through 21 at the Clay Center.

To purchase tickets or read more about the productions, go to ctoc.org.