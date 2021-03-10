The West Side-headquartered Children’s Theatre of Charleston has chosen the cast and is in rehearsal for its virtual, puppet-peppered performances of “Wiley and the Hairy Man” to be live streamed beginning later this month.
Cast members include:
Mama: Ellie Lepp
Wiley: Sophie Alexander
Dog: Braylie Smolder
Hairy Man Puppets and Voice: Elijah Kiser, Jay Carter, and Thomas Ward
Chorus/Puppeteers: Sarah Saffer (lead puppeteer), Abby Pauley (also the assistant musical director for the production), Amber Burgess, Patrick Runion, Jacob Walker, Ethan Hodge, Felix Madsen, and Soleil Gloss.
Virtual auditions for the youth production took place in early January. “Wiley and the Hairy Man” will be filmed on stage at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences March 14 through March 20. The shows will be live streamed for the public March 26 through March 28.
Leah Turley is directing the production. Mariah Plante is serving as assistant director.
Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for adults or $30 for a family. Tickets will be available to purchase the dates of the show at gumroad.com/ctoc.
For additional information regarding “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” visit the CToC Facebook page or its website, www.ctoc.org.
Upcoming shows
The CToC has also announced its upcoming performance schedule for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022. The shows include: “The NeverEnding Story,” Oct. 1 to Oct. 3; “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 10 through Dec. 12; and “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” April 1 to April 3, 2022. More information about these performances, including auditions, will be posted on the CToC website.