Barring any COVID-19-related plot twists arising over the next few days, the Children's Theatre of Charleston has scheduled auditions for its October online production of "Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregulars" this weekend at Coonskin Park in Charleston.
Roles for the virtual production will be available for actors ages 8 to adult.
Audition time slots are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. Auditions will take place in Shelter #1 at Coonskin Park. All who audition or accompany those auditioning are required to wear a protective mask. Those without masks can be provided with one at the auditions.
Also, all those auditioning must reserve a specified time slot beforehand; no walk-up auditions will be permitted at the park.
Additionally, for the safety of all involved, eight auditioners will be allowed per time slot. Auditioners are requested to arrive in a timely fashion and wait in their vehicles until they are texted to audition and come to the audition table at the shelter. Actors will have their temperatures taken upon arrival and be given disposable audition materials to use.
"We are going into this new production and phase with CTOC as seeking new adventures," CTOC General Manager LeeAnne Rheinlander said. "We are excited to look at new opportunities and ways to engage both our cast and our audience in order to keep the arts and theater alive. We are thinking outside the box with the safety of everyone involved as our first priority."
After the show is cast, she said, the actors will rehearse in a combination of ways, including virtual, outdoors and in person, following a strict list of protocols with each approach.
"Our number one priority will be to keep our cast and crew healthy. We are planning on filming our production, and we will be offering the show to schools in West Virginia to stream along with an accompanying educational packet. We will also be holding shows virtually that will be available to purchase tickets for," Rheinlander said.
"CTOC selects each season during the previous season," CTOC First Vice President Ariana Kincaid said. "We have a play-reading committee that starts meeting late fall or early winter to put together ideas and trade scripts before making recommendations to our full board in the spring. We’d already announced this season when COVID-19 changed everything.
"We plan to produce and rehearse 'Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregulars' as safely as possible -- auditions will be outdoors or via videoconference, and rehearsals will be held with small groups as long as possible, with masks, temperature checks, and frequent sanitizing of hands and surfaces necessary," Kincaid said.
A synopsis of the production derived from Sir Arthur Conan's Doyle's legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes, is as follows:
"On a dare from her fellow street urchins, 14-year-old Wiggins tries to pickpocket a strange old man. Not only is Wiggins unsuccessful, but the old man, who is actually Sherlock Holmes in disguise, manages to take the gold ring that was in Wiggins' pocket and leave behind a note directing her where to go to get it back.
"When Wiggins goes to 221B Baker St. to retrieve the ring, she is shocked to find out how much Holmes knows about her based on a quick observation. After Wiggins sees Holmes use the ring to solve a case, Wiggins proposes to work as his assistant. Intrigued by her potential, Holmes agrees to begin training Wiggins on a trial basis, so long as she helps Mrs. Hudson with the chores.
"Wiggins and Holmes must learn to trust each other as Wiggins and her group of street urchins help him solve two dangerous mysteries: The Red Headed League and The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle."
"One of the main reasons we chose this script was because we think everyone needs some mystery in their lives. We also wanted to introduce a well-known literary character to our youth," Rheinlander said.
For those unable to attend Saturday's auditions, the Children's Theatre of Charleston will offer a limited number of virtual auditions on Monday, Aug. 17 as well. These auditions can also be reserved at ctoc.org.
Performances of "Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregulars" are scheduled to be livestreamed Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.
Tim Mace will direct the production. Liz Swick is the assistant director.
For additional information, including making audition reservations, visit ctoc.org and click on the "audition" link or go to the Children's Theatre of Charleston's Facebook page. Audition forms can also be filled out online; contact the CTOC for further information.
The tentative schedule for the next season also includes two musicals: "Mr. Scrooge," to be performed Dec. 17 through Dec. 20 and "Beauty and the Beast Jr.," slated for March 25 through March 28, 2021. More information about these productions is also on the CTOC website.
"As far as performances, it’s a matter of being creative, which we theatre folk are inclined to be, anyway," Kincaid said. "Plans are still being discussed for how we’ll be performing the show and making sure our friends, family, and fans are able to continue to enjoy the fruits of our artistic labors. We’re considering streaming options and outdoor possibilities."
The COVID-19 pandemic has also hamstrung the CTOC's completion of its relocation into a new, two-story, 7,000-square-foot headquarters at 115 Spring St. in Charleston, behind the Pennsylvania Avenue Donut Connection.
Rheinlander said building efforts began in earnest in mid-February after a lengthy search for a larger, newer and permanent home for the troupe. CTOC actors collaborated in a stage production of "Alice in Wonderland" with the West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra, Appalachian Children's Chorus and the River City Youth Ballet on Feb. 25 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences before the pandemic shuttered future stage projects. The CTOC's April production of "Mary Poppins Jr." was the first casualty.
Rheinlander said staff were able to move into the new rehearsal space at the Spring Street facility on July 1. Upstairs renovation of the rehearsal space is still in progress, she added.