To promote positive and profitable growth and prosperity throughout the Upper Kanawha Valley, the City of Montgomery, the Town of Smithers, and the West Virginia Community Development Hub will jointly host a pair of virtual meetings, streaming from noon to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Cultivate WV is seeking submissions for multiple $2,000 mini-grants to revitalize the UKV and will welcome public input during the online meetings.
To log in to either meeting, go to wvhub.org/cultivateukv; the password is wvhub.
According to West Virginia Community Development Hub Director of Community Engagement Amanda Workman, the Cultivate WV initiative is designed to engage and mobilize residents collaborate on community improvement projects and create long-lasting, positive impact, promote community projects and events, develop a town’s infrastructure, grow and support local entrepreneurs and small businesses, and secure funding for small- and large-scale community improvement projects.
“Community coaches with The Hub’s team work alongside residents in a process that centers the community’s voice in identifying challenges and moving forward solutions,” Workman wrote on the WVCDH website. “The Hub believes that the residents of the community are the experts on what is needed for their town. It’s our job to offer the support, make connections, and give guidance needed for residents to realize their dreams for their community.”
Workman said The Hub coaches have been working with the Strategic Initiative Council, a representation of both Montgomery and Smithers, to learn more about the community. The Strategic Initiative Council is a group focused on making positive change in their communities by sharing ideas, collaborating on cross-community programs, and sharing funds and resources to advance goals that are mutually beneficial to their towns.
“We learned early on that they view themselves as ‘two municipalities, one community’’ – and are excited to learn from what they have been able to accomplish through this mindset and share this model with other communities around the state,” Workman said.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation has underwritten Cultivate WV efforts, she added.
For additional information about the online meetings or other aspects of the Cultivate WV initiative, contact Amanda Workman at a.workman@wvhub.org or 304-669-3050.
Based in Charleston, the West Virginia Community Development Hub is a statewide nonprofit organization with the mission of engaging communities and providers in an intentional, aligned, and continuous system of community development.