Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gbarnicle
Buy Now

Amanda Skidmore (left) and Matty Connelly star in the Contemporary Youth Arts Company drama "The Good Ship Barnacle," opening on Friday, May 5, on the West Side. Courtesy photo

Friday, May 5, will mark the premiere of playwright/director Dan Kehde’s gothic tale of horror, “The Good Ship Barnacle,” at the Contemporary Youth Arts Company's Elk City Playhouse at 218 Washington St., W, in the Elk City section of Charleston's West Side.

Written during the height of the pandemic isolation, the drama follows two siblings’ journey into their terrifying past as they revisit the lakeside cabin where their childhoods took that first turn towards darkness. Two actors, Matty Connelly and Amanda Skidmore, search for the answers to a child’s kidnapping that led to a series of tragedies culminating in madness and possible murder.

Recommended for you