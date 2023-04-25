Friday, May 5, will mark the premiere of playwright/director Dan Kehde’s gothic tale of horror, “The Good Ship Barnacle,” at the Contemporary Youth Arts Company's Elk City Playhouse at 218 Washington St., W, in the Elk City section of Charleston's West Side.
Written during the height of the pandemic isolation, the drama follows two siblings’ journey into their terrifying past as they revisit the lakeside cabin where their childhoods took that first turn towards darkness. Two actors, Matty Connelly and Amanda Skidmore, search for the answers to a child’s kidnapping that led to a series of tragedies culminating in madness and possible murder.
“These are two of the most difficult roles I’ve ever created,” Kehde said in a CYAC release. "They both must cover an incredible range of ages and emotions to tell the story. And they’re doing it very well.”
A third character, the harrowing voice of the kidnapped child, is played by Abbey Connett.
Due to language, adult situations, and subject matter, the play should be considered appropriate for ages 14 and older, Kehde said.
“I really don’t see anything wrong with mixing in some more adult pieces here. We already have so many outlets for the politically correct and the socially acceptable, we don’t need another one. Of course, who's to say 'The Good Ship Barnacle' isn’t socially acceptable anyway?”
“The Good Ship Barnacle” runs May 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 7 p.m. and on May 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets, which are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, are available at the door or online at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.