dinerland

The Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s stage production “Dinerland” will begin a two-weekend run Friday in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side.

 CYAC | Courtesy photo

The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will open Dan Kehde’s latest stage play, “Dinerland,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., on Charleston’s West Side.

A series of eight stories set in an all-night roadside diner in the middle of nowhere, the production brings together the pathos, humor and general weirdness of late-night customers in 24-hour greasy spoons across the country, said playwright/director Kehde. “This is one of those ‘slice of America’ pieces,” he said. “Who hasn’t been in an all-night diner late at night for a burger, a cup of coffee and maybe some conversation?”

