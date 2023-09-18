The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will open Dan Kehde’s latest stage play, “Dinerland,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., on Charleston’s West Side.
A series of eight stories set in an all-night roadside diner in the middle of nowhere, the production brings together the pathos, humor and general weirdness of late-night customers in 24-hour greasy spoons across the country, said playwright/director Kehde. “This is one of those ‘slice of America’ pieces,” he said. “Who hasn’t been in an all-night diner late at night for a burger, a cup of coffee and maybe some conversation?”
The “Dinerland” cast is led by Nik Tidquist and Kayla Skidmore and includes Kat Johnson, Rob Royce, Julia Carriger, Sara Jo Bender, Brett Smith, Caroline Chamness, and Daisy (who has been dubbed “the demon-hound” by Kehde).
Performances continue at 7 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 23 and 29, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play, the Mountain Roots version, directed by Mandy Petry, is set in the Roaring Twenties, where gangsters, flappers and suffragettes have replaced fairies.
Cast members include Kayla Marcum (Puck), Kevin Michael Pauley (Oberon), Carrie Kirk (Titania), Preston Aldrich (Demetrius), Casey Aldritch (Lysander), Joanah Howard (Helena), Mandy Lynn (Hermia), Aaron Shepperd (Theseus), Jeannie Wilkinson (Hippolyta), Dan Reed (Egeus), Brian Hatcher (Peter Quince), Casey Woods (Nick Bottom), Jamie Smoot (Snug the Joiner), Daniel Rock (Starveling the Tailor), Lora Reynolds (Flute the Bellows-Mender), Cathy Deobler (the Green Fairy), Charity Rock (the Changeling), Cheyenne Petty (Peaseblossom), Aubrey Rhodes (Mustardseed), Kirsten Rock (Cobweb), Makayla Rock (Poppy), Abbie Rock (Moth), and Isabella Rock (the Puppy).
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children under 12.
The Mountain Roots Community Theatre is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle.
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will conduct auditions for actors ages 8 and older for “Mr. Scrooge” on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at the CToC rehearsal space, 115 Spring St. in Charleston.
“Mr. Scrooge” will be performed at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, with school shows on Dec. 7 and 8 and public performances Dec. 8 through Dec. 10.
To register for an audition slot or receive more information, go to ctoc.org.