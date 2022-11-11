When the Contemporary Youth Arts Company opens its 26th annual production of "Mary" this month for two weekends of performances at its Elk City Playhouse at 218 Washington St., W., on Charleston's West Side, it will be short one member and presence: the rock opera’s composer, co-creator and music director Mark Scarpelli, who died in March at age 67 from cancer.
“You can’t listen to the music without remembering him at the keyboard,” said Dan Kehde, Scarpelli’s long-time collaborator and co-creator of "Mary," in an email. "The first time we rehearsed 'Spin and Grow' [the show’s opening number], we could feel him in the room.”
During rehearsal, cast and crew members shared personal stories of their on- and off-stage experiences with Scarpelli.
"Working with Mark was always equal parts disarming and awe inspiring,” "Mary" actress Madeline Ranson Stull said.
Stull, along with Maddy Solange, Madison Wright, Matty Connelly, Blaize Hurbutt, and others make up the heavily veteran cast for the 2022 production of the rock opera.
“You experienced a genius at work and a genuinely kind, affable man. There was nothing like it,” Stull said
"Mary" angel chorus member Sophia Mallory described Scarpelli’s innate ability to pull everyone in the cast together for the big musical numbers that often punctuated Scarpelli-Kehde musicals. “Mark helped me realize that even the quietest singer was still valuable to a show,” Mallory said.
“I’m not sure doing the show this year is a matter of 'the show must go on' as much as it is a reason to share the memories of a guy we all loved,” Kehde said. “He was a huge part of CYAC for the last 27 years. We’re all privileged to have those memories in the first place.”
Opening night is Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Subsequent performances will be staged at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 1-3, with 2 p.m. matinee performances on Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for student/seniors. They are available online at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com. A limited number of tickets will be held at the door for walk-in patrons. Due to limited seating capacity, advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended.