Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MaryCYACposter

When the Contemporary Youth Arts Company opens its 26th annual production of "Mary" this month for two weekends of performances at its Elk City Playhouse at 218 Washington St., W., on Charleston's West Side, it will be short one member and presence: the rock opera’s composer, co-creator and music director Mark Scarpelli, who died in March at age 67 from cancer.

“You can’t listen to the music without remembering him at the keyboard,” said Dan Kehde, Scarpelli’s long-time collaborator and co-creator of "Mary," in an email. "The first time we rehearsed 'Spin and Grow' [the show’s opening number], we could feel him in the room.”

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you