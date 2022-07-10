From left, Dan Kehde (who also wrote and directs the production), Nik Tiquist, and Maddie Wright are among the cast members of “Morning Prayer,” scheduled to open Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s Elk City Playhouse.
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present “Morning Prayer” at its Elk City Playhouse on Charleston’s Elk City District on the West Side, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, for a one-weekend-only run, circumstances permitting.
Earlier performances of “Morning Prayer” were halted in the spring, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
“This has been a real fight,” CYAC founder and director Dan Kehde said in an email. “As most of you know, we had to postpone the performances in May while Penny [Kehde] and others battled and continue to battle the effects of a COVID infection. I’m happy to say, all are on the mend and, barring any more unforeseen catastrophes, we should proceed as scheduled with the shows and with most of the original actors.”
“Morning Prayer” tells the story of a young, idealistic, female Episcopal priest facing the violent realities of the inner city when she is assigned as rector to a dying church there.
Maddie Wright portrays the priest, the Rev. Alva Watson, in the stage production. Other “Morning Prayer” cast members include Nik Tidquist, Caroline Chamness, Kayla Skidmore, Matt Connelly, Juliana Spradling, and Abbey Connett, along with others portraying hookers and streetwalkers.
The production is rated PG-13 for adult situations and violence.
“It’s a stunning cast,” CYAC founder and director Dan Kehde stated in an email. “I tell you what, any company that has managed to successfully launch a production during the pandemic deserves more credit that they’ve gotten. I know we all do these shows for a ton of different reasons, from dedication to providing entertainment, or art, meeting the needs of the talent pool, satisfying the boards if we have them or simply trying to make rent, but trying for six weeks of infection free rehearsals and two or three more weeks of performances … well, after a while, a good show becomes more of a case of luck than the case of talent it used to be,” Dan Kehde said.
“So, ‘well done’ to every one of us who’s managed to see it through, and I hope we can do it again this week,” Kehde added.
“Morning Prayer” will also be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, with a 2 p.m. performance scheduled for