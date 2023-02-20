Julia Carriger portrays shy poet Julia Hayden in the Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s stage production of “The Girl in the Woods,” will be presented on stage on Friday and Saturday evenings at the Elk City Playhouse in Charleston.
A terminally reclusive, young poet and her aging father, a farm boy, a lovesick editor, and an overzealous, would-be socialite come together for Dan Kehde’s newest dramatic comedy, “The Girl in the Woods.”
“The Girl in the Woods” premiered last weekend, and the remaining stage shows will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston.
Kehde, whose subjects decidedly lean towards the darker aspects of human nature, said, “This whole rom-com thing is a definite departure for me. Writing romance has never been my strong suit — and happy endings? I always think I’ve robbed my audiences somehow by providing them with a happy ending.”
The story revolves around the young, pathologically shy poet Julia Hayden, who lives in near isolation with her widower father on a small orchard in rural Pennsylvania. Visits by an overamorous editor of a national poetry magazine and an injured young man from the neighboring farm drive Julia into near panic as she tries to discourage both their advances without actually facing them. Add to that a socialite aunt determined to introduce Julia to Philadelphia society, combined with a mythical horse named Randy, and it makes for an evening of comedy, romance, and drama.
The veteran cast highlights Julia Carriger as the title character, with Matt Connelly as her father, Blaize Hurlbutt and Thomas Ward as the suitors, and Kayla Skidmore as the meddling aunt. “Some mildly bad language and minimally adult situations might make this uncomfortable for the very young,” Kehde noted.