girlinthewoods
Julia Carriger portrays shy poet Julia Hayden in the Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s stage production of “The Girl in the Woods,” will be presented on stage on Friday and Saturday evenings at the Elk City Playhouse in Charleston.

 CYAC | Courtesy photo

A terminally reclusive, young poet and her aging father, a farm boy, a lovesick editor, and an overzealous, would-be socialite come together for Dan Kehde’s newest dramatic comedy, “The Girl in the Woods.”

“The Girl in the Woods” premiered last weekend, and the remaining stage shows will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston.

