Dagger's Toy Run revving up for 33rd year of spreading Christmas cheer

Aboard more modernized modes of transportation than the traditional reindeer-powered sleigh, volunteer motorcycle riders will be delivering toys throughout the region this weekend.
The 33rd annual Dagger’s Toy Run is scheduled to get underway with registration at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Mountain Pie Company, 5930 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans.
Children are invited to attend, as Santa Claus will be on site. Coffee and doughnuts will be available during the morning. Mountain Pie Company will furnish a luncheon.
Toy Run participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy and $10 to the event. Other supporters — and financial donations — will be welcomed.
The motorcycle parade will start at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday after all of the toys have been collected and loaded and prizes and plaques have been presented.
Other activities scheduled include a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Commemorative T-shirts will be available for $10 apiece.
Jim (Dagger) Dagostine serves as the coordinator of the longtime event. The South Charleston resident said last year’s Dagger’s Toy Run raised more than $6,400 in cash and almost 5,000 toys for the volunteer motorcyclists to provide to more than 4,500 families for the holidays.
The toy run is conducted with the Charleston Salvation Army, which has a service area encompassing Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Clay, Logan and Roane counties. “Everything we get goes to the Salvation Army,” Dagostine said. “At 2:30, we’ll start the parade, taking the toys to the Salvation Army.
“We have toy dropoff locations throughout Kanawha and Putnam counties,” he said, “or you can mail monetary donations to me directly at 1019 Ridge Road, South Charleston, W.Va. 25309. Make checks payable to the Salvation Army.”
According to the Salvation Army’s Facebook page, Kanawha and Putnam county toy dropoff locations through Saturday include:
• Advance Physical Therapy, Charleston
• Award-Winning Trophies, Charleston
• Barracks Auto Supply, Kanawha City
• Brit Tire, Charleston
• Cenergy Construction, Milton
• City National Bank, Eleanor and Winfield branches
• Eagle Research Corporation, Teays Valley
• Fielder’s Beauty Shop, Charleston
• First Sentry Bank, Nitro
• Fruth Pharmacy, Eleanor, Hurricane and Teays Valley locations
• Golden Corral, Cross Lanes
• Hair Peace, Nitro
• House of Hounds, Nitro and Charleston locations
• Kanawha Terrace IGA, St. Albans
• Moose Lodge #868, St. Albans
• Mountain Pie Company, St. Albans
• Nitro Electric, Nitro
• Ridge View BBQ, Institute
• Road Runner Restaurant, Nitro
• United Bank branches throughout Kanawha and Putnam counties
• Veterans Center, Charleston.
For more information, contact the Salvation Army offices at 304-343-4548 or Dagostine at 304-545-7376 (daytime) or 304-768-2278 (evenings).
Dagostine said the Dagger’s Toy Run originated in 1986 when “Me and two of my buddies got together and talked about this. Jimmy Carr, Frank Frazier and I thought we’d do something like this for Christmas. We were just three old, dumb country boys who got together, and it’s gotten bigger and better every year.
“The first year, we got 50 or 60 toys and about $50 or $60 in donations.”
Since then, he said, the toy run has raised more than $200,000 and collected more than 200,000 toys.
Dagostine said the Salvation Army’s distribution of the donated toys should begin on or around Dec. 19.
“I’m looking forward to [the community’s] continued partnership and support during the 2019 Christmas season. With their continued help, we can make a difference in children’s lives,” Dagostine said.