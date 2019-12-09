Dagger's Toy Run revving up for 33rd year of spreading Christmas cheer

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.