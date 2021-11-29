Surrogate Santa Claus Jim “Dagger” Dagostine and a bevy of helpers are gearing up for the 35th motorcycle road trip destined to brighten area youngsters’ holidays.
Dagger’s Toy Run will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, starting in the parking lot of The Grind restaurant, 1481 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. Registration will get underway at noon, with the ride to the Salvation Army headquarters on Charleston’s West Side roaring off at 2 p.m.
The registration fee is $10 plus an unwrapped toy to donate. T-shirts, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Toy Run, will be available to purchase for $10 each, as well, and doughnuts, courtesy of Krispy Kreme, will be provided prior to the departure of the charitable parade/trek.
“You don’t have to ride a motorcycle to participate. Everyone is welcome,” Dagostine said. “Additionally, the Salvation Army truck will be set up to collect toys at The Grind restaurant on Dec. 7, 8, 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Let’s fill up the truck!”
Other toy dropoff locations throughout the Kanawha Valley include:
• Award Winning Trophies, 202 Ferry St., Charleston
• Brit Tire and Alignment, 1625 Third Ave., Charleston
• Cenergy Construction, 1763 U.S. 60, Milton
• City National Bank, Eleanor and Winfield branches
• Fruth Pharmacy, Eleanor, Hurricane and Teays Valley locations
• Eagle Research Corporation, 1076 W.Va. 34, Hurricane (Teays Valley)
• Fielders Beauty Shop, 736 Central Ave., Charleston
• Hair Peace, 302 First Ave., S., Nitro
• Kanawha Terrace IGA, 2500 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans
• Marty’s Tire Store, 1341 Plaza East in Charleston and 4404 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston.
• Moose Lodge #868, 113 West Main St., St. Albans
• David Smith Frame and Body Shop, 7018 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., St. Albans
• Happy Days Cafe, 600 D St., South Charleston.
Additionally, monetary donations can be mailed to Dagostine, with checks made payable to the Salvation Army. The mailing address is Jim Dagostine, 1019 Ridge Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Dagger’s Toy Run is conducted in conjunction with the Charleston Salvation Army, which serves residents of Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Logan, Mingo, Putnam and Roane counties and will distribute the proceeds throughout that service area.
“Last year’s 34th annual Dagger’s Toy Run helped nearly 700 families, raised over $8,000 in cash donations and collected 10,000 toys,” Dagostine, of South Charleston, said.
Since its first year, 1986, Dagger’s Toy Run has raised more than $200,000 and collected more than 200,000 toys.
Dagostine, who has coordinated the effort every year since founding it, said the Dagger’s Toy Run concept originated earlier that year when “Jimmy Carr, Frank Frazier and I thought we’d do something like this for Christmas. We were just three old, dumb country boys who got together, and it’s gotten bigger and better every year. The first year, we got 50 or 60 toys and about $50 or $60 in donations.”