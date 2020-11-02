Anne Bailey Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Regent Mary Johnson and member Carolyn Holstein delivered more than 185 pounds of nonperishable food products to the Heart + Hand Community Service Center in South Charleston on Oct. 29.
The delivery was part of the chapter’s National DAR Day of Service project.
“A lot of people have suffered as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and we know the need for food and other necessities in our local area is up,” Johnson said. "While the unemployment rate in Kanawha County has declined from the levels seen earlier this year when everything was shut down, it is still much higher than it was a year ago before the pandemic hit."
Johnson noted that the rate could rise again as cooler weather comes and the virus spreads more. “The experts predict the next couple of months could be especially bad,” she said, “and the Anne Bailey Chapter wanted to help our neighbors in need.”
The National DAR Day of Service is an activity in which Daughters of the American Revolution across the United States participate. Chapters and individuals are encouraged to engage in meaningful service projects in their communities each year on or around Oct. 11, the anniversary of the founding of the DAR in 1890.
The Anne Bailey Chapter started its project early in the month and continued it through much of October, to maximize the amount of food it would be able to provide to needy families. Altogether, the chapter gathered more than 370 pounds of food, which has been divided between Putnam and Kanawha counties, where the majority of local members live.
Heart + Hand serves low-income residents of the South Charleston, St. Albans, Tornado, Dunbar, Institute, Alum Creek, and Davis Creek areas in Kanawha County. In addition to a thrift store and other services, the facility maintains a food pantry.
Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries is also accepting applications for Christmas gift assistance through Thursday, Nov. 19.
The assistance is available to Heart + Hand's service areas in South Charleston, Dunbar, Alum Creek, Davis Creek, Institute, St. Albans, and Tornado, as well as all of Putnam County.
Required documentation for applicants includes: a SNAP award letter, Social Security cards, and medical cards for all household members. If SNAP benefits are not received, applicants must provide proof of all household income. Only one application is permitted per household to qualify for the assistance.
To obtain an application or more information, go to hhomwv.org/christmas or call 304-744-6741.
Heart + Hand participates in the gift assistance program through the United Way Christmas Bureau. The agency also accepts financial donations for the cause, as well as volunteers willing to sponsor a family or sponsor a child or deliver new toys, gloves, hats, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, or stocking stuffers to the Heart + Hand offices at 212 D St. in South Charleston.