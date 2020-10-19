Davis Creek has been Jeffrey Snodgrass’ lifelong home, even tracing his heritage to Scottish immigrants who settled in the Middle Fork area of Davis Creek the 1700s.
And he has been an integral part of his home for the past 40 years, the last 34 of them as Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department-Station 18’s chief.
Snodgrass’ colleagues honored him recently for his tenure as fire chief — and earlier this year for his 40 years of overall service to the station.
“They surprised me twice,” Snodgrass said. “Earlier this year, they surprised another fellow who came on the fire department the same time I did with our 40-year plaques.”
For his chief’s recognition, “one of the members asked if I could stop by the fire station. I went down there not even knowing what I was getting into. I was surprised, because I hadn’t even thought about how long it had been. It just caught me off guard. I was kind of proud of them for recognizing me, both times.”
Snodgrass, 59, began his firefighting career in 1980 at age 18, shortly after graduating from George Washington High School. His second cousin, then the Davis Creek VFD chief, recruited him to help contain brush fires spreading through the Davis Creek area.
“I became real interested and got real involved with it,” Snodgrass said last week. “With volunteer fire departments, you can move up the ranks fairly quickly. If you’ve got the time and take the training, you can move up pretty quickly. I got promoted to lieutenant after about three or four years, and, 34 years ago, I became chief.”
Snodgrass also spent 21 years, concurrently, as a full-time firefighter with the City of South Charleston, he said.
Asked to estimate the number of emergency response calls he has made over the past 40 years, “I wouldn’t even have an idea of how many,” he replied. “It’s in the thousands.
“There have been a few calls along the way that have really stuck with me, not so much as bad calls, but just different types of calls,” Snodgrass said. “From cats in trees to children trapped in washing machines, I’ve seen about everything.”
Some of the calls have hit him harder than others, however.
“Our community is where most of all our calls are,” he explained. “You have a connection to a lot of the calls — you either know the person or know their family. Early this past Saturday morning, I ran a fire at the home of someone who is actually a distant relative of mine. He was severely burned.
“We ran a car wreck one time for somebody who was friends with all the guys at the fire station. He had stopped at the station, kind of chewing the fat. He left the first station, was driving about three miles from home, wrecked his car, and was killed.”
Early in his firefighting career, Snodgrass said, he was on the team that responded to a fire at the Colonial Stables. “That was actually beside my parents’ house. I lived there at the time and had worked at the horse stables. It was a big fire; we lost a lot of horses. That was kind of special, because I was so close to the people who had horses there and had worked there as a younger kid.
“So you have this community touch — you have both a sense of pride in your community and it affects you in being in your community,” Snodgrass said.
Firefighting is a family business, literally and figuratively, the chief added.
“We have several father-and-son firefighter teams. My fiancee is involved in the fire department. My son wants to become involved when he becomes of age. We have brothers and have had brothers in the past that have been involved.
“Firefighting itself is a brotherhood, whether it’s the small fire department out here at Davis Creek vs. South Charleston or any other department. All of these guys are considered family in a sense. If somebody needs something, we step up and help whoever it may be who needs the help.”
Snodgrass said he plans to stay on as a firefighter for some time to come.
“Over the years, our manpower has gone up and down,” he said. “We’ve seen good times and bad times, manpower wise. Our manpower now is very limited. It’s hard to get people to volunteer for anything with today’s socio-economics. You see that in Little Leagues, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts — and it also holds true with fire departments. This is now one of our lower slumps, from our heyday of having 30-some firefighters here down to about 10 firefighters on the roster now. I feel kind of obligated to stay and help the community, because, if we don’t do it, we don’t know who will.
“If you have an interest and if you have time to give to the community, look at your local volunteer fire department as a place to donate your time. Contact your local volunteer fire department,” Snodgrass said.
“Firefighting is something you want to do — it’s not just a career, it’s a lifestyle.”