At 4 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, Mine Wars Museum and United Mine Workers representatives and local partners will dedicate the second Courage in the Hollers monument in Marmet.
The monument commemorates the unionist miners of Southern West Virginia who fought for labor justice in their hills and across the nation. It is the second monument in a series scheduled to be placed along the Miners' March Route to Blair Mountain. The Battle of Blair Mountain, in Logan County, was the largest labor uprising in American history and reportedly the largest armed uprising since the Civil War. As many as 100 people were killed in the five-day conflict in August and September 1921. Marmet and Sharples in Logan County are considered the starting and ending points for the miners’ march. Along with Marmet, a monument is scheduled for dedication at a picnic at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Clothier.
The Marmet monument dedication ceremony will take place at the George S. Buckley Community Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., directly after the UMWA Labor Day Celebration in Racine. The annual Racine Labor Day event will include music, vendors, food, a carnival, and more.
To RSVP for the dedication or find out more, go to the Courage in the Hollers: Celebration and Monument Dedication in Marmet page on Facebook.
Marmet Labor Day Celebration
According to the Town of Marmet's Facebook page, along with the 4 p.m. monument dedication, other activities scheduled for Labor Day include: