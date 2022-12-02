Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bear and deer hunting opportunities are abudant in December. Photo courtesy W.Va. Division of Natural Resources

Hunters will have several opportunities to target deer and bear in December with the next segments of West Virginia’s antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons opening this month.

The next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season will be open Dec. 8–11 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season. The next segment of the bear firearms season opened on Dec. 5 and runs through the end of the year.

