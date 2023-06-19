The City of St. Albans has announced the beginning of the first phase of demolition for the former St. Albans Junior High School structure on Kanawha Terrace.
Starting June 13, the entrance of Lee Street off Kanawha Terrace was closed temporarily during demolition. The closure will be in effect until the completion of the first phase of demolition.
Once the initial phase of demolition is complete, abatement work will resume on additional sections of the building, and additional street closure dates and times will be announced accordingly.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James expressed his gratitude to the community for their understanding and cooperation during this transformative project, stating, "We appreciate the patience of our residents and the support of our community as we undertake this crucial phase of the St. Albans Junior High Building demolition. This project represents a significant step forward in our commitment to revitalizing our city, and we are excited about its positive impact on our community."
The City of St. Albans encourages residents and motorists to plan alternate routes and follow any designated detour signs during the temporary street closure. Updates and further announcements regarding the demolition progress will be provided through official city channels and on the City of St. Albans' website at stalbanswv.com.
For more information, contact the City of St. Albans Mayor's Office at 304-722-3391 or the St. Albans Building and Zoning Department at 304-727-2962.