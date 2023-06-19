Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Demolition on the one-time St. Albans Junior High School building got underway on June 13. Photo courtesy City of St. Albans

The City of St. Albans has announced the beginning of the first phase of demolition for the former St. Albans Junior High School structure on Kanawha Terrace.

Starting June 13, the entrance of Lee Street off Kanawha Terrace was closed temporarily during demolition. The closure will be in effect until the completion of the first phase of demolition.